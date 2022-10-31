By the numbers: Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

The Gladiator Rubicon is a solid off-roader. But how does it stack up against the Wrangler?

Jeep’s Gladiator ute has been out for a couple of years now, and the Rubicon is the toughest and brashest of the bunch.

It’s designed to take on some serious off-roading, like the Wrangler Rubicon with which it shares half its name along with the demanding 4x4 trail in Nevada.

You’d be forgiven for defaulting to the Wrangler as the off-the-shelf, do-it-all 4x4 option, but the Gladiator has some serious chops as well. Plus, it’s a ute, and we know how much Kiwis love a ute... And it looks better.

Nile Bijoux Pathetic mud can’t stop the Gladiator.

But which should you get? They both cost the same – $104,990 with four doors – and both are very capable. Let’s dive into some of the Gladiator’s numbers to see if there’s anything beneath the skin to separate the two.

5591

The Gladiator’s length in mm, compared to the Wrangler’s 4882mm. That means the Gladiator can be more unwieldy off-road, but both weave like crazy on road, not helped by the chunky off-road rubber that comes standard.

25.1

Nile Bijoux The Gladiator is quite a long beast...

Degrees of departure angle. The Wrangler can do 31.9 degrees. The long tray means there’s a decent chance of bouncing it off rocks with the Gladiator, although said long tray means there’s more storage that doesn’t eat into passenger space.

249

Ground clearance in mm, just beaten by the Wrangler at 252mm. Which is actually a bit weird because Gladiator is taller at 1909mm vs 1848mm.

DAVID LINKLATER/SUPPLIED FOOTAGE Watch: a fleet of left-hand drive Jeep Gladiators take over Central Otago for the model's international media launch.

Might pay to invest in some extra belly protection if you’re planning on really going bush with the ute, or bump up the suspension a bit with a lift kit.

3488

Wheelbase in mm, Wrangler 3008mm. As it comes, the Wrangler is generally better off-road with shorter wheelbase and higher ground clearance, and as I’ve mentioned, both are pretty iffy on-road, despite the extra mills on the Gladiator.

The ute is still pretty easy to use in town, although it’s next to impossible to shake the fear of catching one of the massive guards in narrow streets.

4

Doors on the Gladiator. The Wrangler can come in two-door, which is automatically cooler, but four doors is more practical. And you can take them off for ultimate Freedom (tm).

Nile Bijoux The guards do play on your mind in narrow streets, but manoeuvrability is generally good in the Gladiator.

12.4

Litres per 100km. The extra 300kg of weight and the aero-unfriendly tray means the 3.6-litre V6 is working harder, consuming more petrol and emitting more CO2 – 288g/km versus 239, to be precise.

That unfortunately also means a bigger Clean Car Programme fee, with the Gladiator getting an extra $5175 on the asking price and the Wrangler catching $2875, according RightCar.

Read our previous road tests of the Jeep Wrangler here and here.