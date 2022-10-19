Rolls-Royce reveals all-electric Spectre in full

Rolls-Royce has finally joined the electric crew with the brand-new Spectre.

The car has, in a weird way, been in development for more than 120 years, with Rolls-Royce co-founder, Charles Rolls, foreseeing electric power as a “clean, noiseless alternative” to the combustion engine way back in 1900.

Electric power is very fitting for a Rolls-Royce, being silent and smooth yet extremely torquey, and considering Rolls isn’t as concerned with weight as others might be, it can afford to load its cars up with batteries. The brand isn’t talking specifics, but it did confirm an “expected” range of 520km under the WLTP test standard.

Supplied/Supplied The Spectre is the first EV from Rolls-Royce, a car that has been waiting in the wings for more than a century.

Underpinning the car is an updated version of the platform used in the Phantom, Cullinan and Ghost models – meaning it’s unrelated to parent company BMW’s EVs – which Rolls says was designed to accommodate electric power from the start.

Engineers have reworked bits of the structure to integrate the battery pack, resulting in a 30% increase in stiffness. Additionally, the brand says that the battery creates nearly 700kg of sound deadening by itself.

Supplied/Supplied The forward door-handles indicate a rear-mounted hinge.

As for power, Rolls-Royce is “still refining” the final figures, but preliminary data suggests around 430kW/900Nm and a 0-100kph time of 4.5 seconds. The company doesn’t mention how many motors are involved.

Special planar suspension has been developed for the Spectre, which uses a bunch of new hardware components and powerful processing capabilities to deliver the trademark ‘magic carpet ride’.

The system can automatically decouple its anti-roll bars, allowing each wheel to act independently. This prevents the rocking motion that occurs when one side of a vehicle hits an undulation in the road, as well as improves high-frequency imperfections in ride caused by smaller, more frequent shortcomings in road surface quality.

Supplied/Supplied The interior is incredibly luxurious and high-tech.

The onboard systems can detect upcoming corners and recouple the anti-roll bars, stiffen the dampers and adjust the four-wheel steering system as necessary. Eighteen different sensors are monitored to keep the Spectre stable while cornering.

Finally, the Spectre keeps its design comfortably within the Rolls-Royce family. It has the dimensions of a rear-drive coupe, with a long bonnet, sloping fastback roofline and strong character line along the profile. Vertical lights adorn the rear end while the front gets contrasting horizontal lights.

Interestingly, the Spectre gets the widest grille ever put on a Rolls-Royce, despite it not having a combustion engine. It is illuminated by 22 LEDs, with an aerodynamically optimised Spirit of Ecstasy figure mounted above.

Price will come in between Cullinan and Phantom, with first deliveries scheduled for Q4 2023.