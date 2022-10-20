Porsche confirms 911 Carrera T for New Zealand

Porsche has detailed the next model in the 911 family, the gap-bridging Carrera T.

Essentially, the T – for Touring – adds a bunch of equipment to the standard Carrera package to improve the sporty nature of the car, as well as opening up the option books to some things usually reserved for the S models.

By default, Porsche includes the PASM sports suspension system, which drops the car by 10mm, torque vectoring on the rear wheels, a sports exhaust system, sports seats in the front, and a rear-seat delete.

The car also comes with 20- and 21-inch Carrera S wheels, a GT sports steering wheel, less sound insulation, lightweight glass, a lightweight battery, and the Sport Chrono package. New Zealand cars get the Sport-Tex extended leather interior package as standard as well.

Power comes from the Carrera’s 283kW/450Nm biturbo flat-six, sent to the rear wheels through either a seven-speed manual or an eight-speed PDK. Porsche says the car weighs in at 1470kg with the PDK, 35kg less than standard Carrera. Plus, the base 911 doesn’t get a manual any more, so this is now the cheapest way to get a 911 with a stick shift.

Supplied A manual transmission is a no-cost option.

The exterior gets contrasting trim elements on the wing mirrors, the new door logos and the rear logos, along with a smattering of grey along the rear lid grille and the top of the windscreen. The tailpipes of the sports exhaust system are in high-gloss black.

As you might expect, there is still an options list. You can ask for “adaptive” sports seats, offering 18 points of adjustment instead of four, the even sportier racing bucket seats, a raising front axle, and rear-wheel steering, which is usually reserved for Carrera S models and up. Porsche also still charges for things you might think come standard like lane-keep assist.

The new 911 Carrera T is available for order now and starts at $258,500 with the first New Zealand deliveries expected in the second quarter of 2023. Both transmission options cost the same.