Porsche 'still in discussions' for 2026 F1 entry

Porsche is no stranger to the racetrack, but it hasn’t seen the Formula 1 paddock since the 1990s.

Porsche confirmed its interest in joining Formula 1 in 2026 earlier this year. At the time, it was reported the German carmaker was looking to partner with champions Red Bull to develop their engines after the next technical update, but those talks fell apart before anything was signed.

Apparently, Porsche wanted to take over half of Red Bull’s F1 business, which didn’t go down well.

"The premise was always that a partnership would be based on an equal footing, which would include not only an engine partnership but also the team. This could not be achieved,” Porsche said in a statement.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Red Bull and Porsche were almost ready to put pen to paper before talks fell apart.

Red Bull’s boss, Christian Horner, said at the Zandvoort F1 race that the team is Red Bull’s “biggest marketing asset globally... why would we compromise that strategically for the long term? We're on a really exciting trajectory that isn't dependent on outside involvement or investment if there's strategically the right partner."

READ MORE:

* Audi to enter Formula 1

* Porsche and Audi set to enter Formula 1

* The 2022 Formula One season will be like no other

* Formula 1 to run on '100 per cent sustainable' biofuel by 2026



Fast-forward to this week, and the FIA released a small statement regarding Porsche’s entry into Formula 1 after a meeting regarding the 2026 rule changes around engines. No details were revealed, but it looks like Porsche is still keen on racing in four years’ time.

SUPPLIED Audi has officially announced its entry into Formula 1.

"At Spa-Francorchamps in August, Audi announced it was joining the FIA Formula 1 World Championship from 2026 as a power unit manufacturer. This announcement was an endorsement of the hard work by all stakeholders to develop those regulations.

“We also note that Porsche is still in discussions with Formula 1 teams."

As for who Porsche could partner with, rumours indicate Williams could be open for business as its current Mercedes deal expires at the end of 2025. American outfit Andretti Autosport is also reportedly looking to join F1.

Antonio Calanni/AP Williams could be a potential partner for Porsche’s F1 endeavours.

"If you do motorsport, you should do Formula 1 as that's where the impact is greatest. What's more, you can't enter Formula 1 unless a technology window opens up which means, in order to get in there, a rule change: so that everyone starts again from the same place,” Porsche’s boss, Herbert Diess said earlier in the year.

The rule changes in 2026 will see the 1.6-litre hybrid V6 engine simplified compared to the current units, namely in the ditching of the expensive MGU-H unit, which converts heat energy into electrical energy.

The FIA hasn’t detailed all of the changes yet but this should reduce development costs by quite a lot, helping existing teams and newcomers in building competitive engines.

To compensate for the change, the MGU-K hybrid unit (which feeds waste heat energy from deceleration back into the energy stores, like a normal hybrid vehicle) will be permitted to produce up to 350kW, a healthy bump from the current 120kW.

Additional 2026 changes include shifting to 100% synthetic fuels, another development that aligns with Porsche and the Volkswagen Group.