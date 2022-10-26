Watch Michael Jackson sell a Suzuki scooter (and try to wink)

Michael Jackson did a series of commercials for Suzuki in the 1980s where he danced around a scooter and tried to wink.

Every now and again, Japanese manufacturers will tap the fame and stardom of Americans to sell their products, but for whatever reason, the products are often only sold in Japan.

Eddie Murphy, Leonardo DiCaprio and Bruce Willis have all done it, but you may not have heard about Michael Jackson’s ad campaign with Suzuki in the 1980s.

This was when MJ was at the peak of his popularity, with Off the Wall and Thriller both pulling massive sales and charts numbers.

Stuff Some of the ads were... Pretty weird.

It was also a time when the Japanese absolutely loved him (to be fair, most of the world did as well) so it was pretty big for a Japanese company to get him on board.

Suzuki wanted to promote the Love scooter, a little 50cc runabout apparently targeted at female customers. The scooter actually looks quite cool, in a funny, late-1970s sort of way, and might have sold quite well by itself, but the ads with Jackson are just brilliant.

Three survived long enough to be digitised and immortalised on the Internet, with the earliest coming from 1979.

Jackson dances with a woman on a beach in front of a couple of Loves to the tune of ‘Off the Wall’ before proclaiming “Love is my message,” and then winking to the camera. Or rather, he tries to wink and ends up blinking.

Another commercial has MJ somewhat inexplicably dancing on a rooftop to ‘Off the Wall’ again with the scooter in the background while someone else rides it through the city.

He drums on a helmet with his fingers, flicks something off the roof, dances a bit more, then tells the camera “Love is my message” before blinking again. It looks a bit like he wants to laugh at the end of this one.

The third ad brings a song change to ‘Don’t Stop Till You Get Enough’ and, somewhat strangely, a 4K 60fps remaster. Jackson and a woman dance around the Love scooter for about 20 seconds before Jackson hits us with the ad catchphrase and blinks again.

Sales figures for the Love are impossible to find, so we can only assume MJ’s ads boosted them into the millions. Probably.