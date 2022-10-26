Ken Block electrifies Las Vegas

Ken Block has left Las Vegas smelling a bit smokier following the filming of his new ‘Electrikhana’ video featuring an insanely powerful Audi EV and lots of tyre smoke.

While Ken Block’s switch to Audi has seen him also switch from his legendary series of Gymkhana videos for the new Electrikhana series (with Gymkhana carrying on with Travis Prastrana behind the wheel), it hasn’t changed his approach to the videos – which is mainly lots and lots of tyre smoke as Block tears through all sorts of unexpected locations, usually sideways, in some wildly overpowered beast of a car like his legendary Hoonicorn Ford Mustang.

In the latest video, the location is Las Vegas and the wildly overpowered beast is the mighty Audi S1 Hoonitron, a thoroughly mad all-electric ‘tribute’ to the legendary Audi Sport quattro S1 rally car.

The Audi S1 Hoonitron packs two electric motors sourced from Audi’s Formula E car, all-wheel drive and a carbon fibre chassis. Audi isn’t talking power outputs, but describes the Hoonitron as having “power galore”.

While the ultimate powertrain details remain a mystery, the Hoontron chewed its way through more than 100 tyres during filming, which is apparently more than double the usual amount of rubber Block burns for one of these things, suggesting that Audi’s description of “power galore” is pretty appropriate.

READ MORE:

* Feast your eyes on Ken Block's new Audi-flavoured Hoon machine

* The next non-Block Gymkhana mobile is an '80s Subaru wagon

* Audi is working on one last blast for the V10-powered R8

* Ken Block's next Gymkhana video will be electric



And one look at the new video makes it pretty obvious how he ripped his way through more than 100 tyres, with the Hoonitron barely ever going in a straight line and all four wheels pretty much always spinning. And spewing off copious amounts of smoke.

Supplied The Hoonitron takes its inspiration from the legendary Audi Sport quattro S1.

But the video isn’t all about an insane EV – there are cameo appearances from a number of iconic quattros from Audi’s illustrious motorsport history as well, including the Audi 90 IMSA GTO (1989), the Audi 200 Trans Am (1988), the Audi Sport quattro S1 Pikes Peak (1987), the Audi quattro Gruppe B A2 (1984) as well as the Audi R8 LMP and the Audi R18 e-tron quattro from Le Mans waiting patiently at the traffic lights with none other than Tom Kristensen, nine time winner of the iconic endurance race, at the wheel.

Of course, being a Ken Block video, a drift along the famous Eiffel Tower, burnouts in a casino foyer, a jump from the parking deck of a neighbouring hotel and even more burnouts on the legendary strip close things out nicely too.