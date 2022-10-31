Ferrari reveals 499P Le Mans prototype racer

This magnificent beast is Ferrari’s first contender in the top-tier of sports car racing in 50 years.

Ferrari has revealed its 2023 Hypercar-class World Endurance Championship contender, the 499P.

Boasting a 500kW powertrain formed using a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, the 499P is the Prancing Horse’s return to top-tier endurance racing and gets its name from Ferrari’s tradition of referencing the displacement of each of the engine’s cylinders. ‘P’ stands for prototype.

“The 499P sees us return to compete for outright victory in the WEC series,” said Ferrari’s executive chariman, John Elkann.

“When we decided to commit to this project, we embarked on a path of innovation and development, faithful to our tradition that sees the track as the ideal terrain to push the boundaries of cutting-edge technological solutions, solutions that in time will be transferred to our road cars.

“We enter this challenge with humility, but conscious of a history that has taken us to over 20 world endurance titles and 9 overall victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

Supplied The twin rear wing is a unique feature for the 499P.

The car was developed for the LMH (Le Mans Hypercar) ruleset rather than the LMDh (Le Mans Daytona Hypercar), which does not require a hybrid powertrain or a third-party chassis, although Ferrari has included extra electrification with an electric motor and an F1-derived 900-volt battery recharging during deceleration and braking.

LMH specifications also allow four-wheel systems, which the 499P achieves by mounting that electric motor on the front axle, leaving the combustion engine driving the rear through an Xtrac seven-speed sequential transmission.

The 120-degree V6 engine can trace its roots to the 296 GTB announced last year, but has been reworked for racing duties with lightweight components and shifting to becoming a stressed member of the bespoke carbon fibre chassis.

Supplied Ferrari will contest the Le Mans crown in 2023, against the likes of Toyota, Peugeot, BMW, Porsche and Cadillac.

Ferrari has employed a dual rear wing set-up, with the lower wing also housing a full-width LED light bar. Louvres on the front wheel arches serve to reduce pressure around the wheels, while the side pods are inspired by Formula 1.

Ferrari hasn’t yet named any drivers for the 2023 WEC season, but the names will come from its current pool of GT drivers. We should see the first public laps turned ahead of the Sebring 1000 Miles in March 2023, the 499P’s racing debut.

Next year marks 50 years since Ferrari raced at the peak of prototype sports car racing, the 499P picking up where the 312 PB left off in 1973. It will run in a red and yellow livery, reminiscent of the 312 driven by the likes of Jackie Ickx, Ronnie Peterson, Clay Regazzoni and Mario Andretti, among others.