Dunedin man converting 1983 Toyota Hilux to EV for $80,000

James Hardisty runs Stuff through the process of coverting a gas engine to an electric battery in a ute.

With no EV utes on the market yet for Kiwis, a Dunedin man is taking things into his own hands.

Former farm boy turned electrician and environmentalist James Hardisty will spend about $80,000 by the time he fully converts a 1983 Toyota Hilux from having a combustion engine to an electric one.

In comparison, a 2022 Toyota Hilux costs between $43,390 and $63,000, a 2022 Ford Ranger between $46,990 and $89,990, and a VW Amorok 2022 model between $45,890 and $81,490.

Add a profit to Hardisty’s Toyota, and you're paying more for a battery charged 1983 has-been than a shiny new double cab with all the mod cons.

Supplied Dunedin’s James Hardisty is working towards converting gas engine utes to electric.

Hardisty runs EV-lution Ltd, specialising in electric car conversions. He’s converted engines for 13 years, but this is his first ute. He says he can’t solve the nation’s shortage in EV-utes, but it’s a start.

“It is costing me a lot of money, but the next one will be a lot cheaper because we will know so much more and materials will be cheaper.”

Wellington’s The Surgery specialises in car restoration. A conversion can cost them between $65,000 and $100,000 for parts. Then $4000 to $8000 to ship parts.

Add installation and New Zealand certification requirements on top, and it’s clear conversion is more costly and time-consuming than purchasing a 2022 new model.

While there is doubt about the practicality of an EV-ute, Hardisty says technology is catching up, which means more power, torque and kilometres per battery charge.

Supplied Hardistyâs 1983 Hilux now has a battery powered engine.

He claims this Hilux will do the job of the modern ute, without the bells and whistles.

“This is going to have 400 newton [metres of] torque, which is a near equivalent with brand-new Ford Rangers.”

A 2022 Ranger with A 3-litre turbo diesel V6 makes up to 600Nm of torque.

Hardisty says the Hilux should cover up to 300km on one charge, though adding a loaded trailer almost halves that amount.

“Around the farm you will drive all week on one charge.”

Big manufacturers Toyota, Ford and Mitsubishi don't have an EV option in New Zealand yet.

Ford has an electric F-150 in America, but there’s no promise it will land here.

LDV intends to have the first electric ute in the country before Christmas. Its range is 325km, but that would reduce to 162.5km when towing the max weight of 1500kg.

While a combustion-powered ute still loses range when carrying a load, it’s not as severe as it offers a higher range in the first case.

SUPPLIED Hardisty is taking matters in to his own hands with the EV ute.

Hardisty admits tow-ability and kilometres per charge are an issue for electric utes, but there are positives on both sides.

“A Ford Ranger is probably going to cost you $37 per 100km to drive at current diesel prices... electric will cost you $5 per 100km.”

A gas engine takes about five minutes to fill, while an electric takes 40 to charge.

Ford Macaulay Motors dealer principal Tim Rabbitte says the issue for customers wanting to switch to electric is that the options aren’t there yet.

“There’s nothing on the market as yet, and there won't be for a bit of time.

John Hawkins/Stuff Ford Macaulay Motors dealer principal Tim Rabbitte says ute buyers have no options for EVs - yet.

“An electric ute most likely won’t do the job for farmers anyway, it won’t have the towing capacity or battery to go the distance at this stage.

“400km on a full charge is good, but as soon as you hook something heavy on to that ute, you may only achieve half that.”

The current push for electric utes is happening too fast for manufacturers to get into the Kiwi market, he says.

“The goal is right, but the plan is wrong. You need to give technology the time to develop and then get to us.”

The government’s Clean Car Discount gives a rebate of up to $7500 (dropped from $8625 initially) to motorists who buy electric cars worth up to $80,000 and is paid for by increased registration fees on new higher emitting vehicles – also known as the “ute tax”.

Rabbitte, who works in Southland and Otago, says his customers haven’t been deterred from traditional utes and aren’t asking for electric utes, yet.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Groundswell organiser Bryce McKenzie says farmers are hesitant to commit to EV utes.

Farming advocacy group Groundswell NZ has protested the ute tax since it was announced, claiming farmers need gas engine utes to complete everyday tasks.

With no sign of an electric alternative, farmers are “gun shy” of the EV ute, Groundswell co-founder Bryce McKenzie says.

“The question is ‘does it do the job’ and for farmers it is a major risk. The risk is that if anything electric powered is caught out on farms, at a busy time, it is going to be a hazard if you run out of power.”

McKenzie doesn’t rule out buying an electricity powered ute himself.

“If it was practical, and I can see it fitting into what I do on the farm”.