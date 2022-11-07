Road test review: Haval Jolion Hybrid

Take a closer look at some of the Haval Jolion's features.

HAVAL JOLION ULTRA HEV

Base price: $43,490 (RightCar estimated Clean Car Programme rebate: $2026.38)

$43,490 (RightCar estimated Clean Car Programme rebate: $2026.38) Powertrain and economy: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated inline four, 139kW/375Nm, CVT, FWD, combined economy 5.5L/100km, CO2 128g/km (source: RightCar)

1.5-litre naturally aspirated inline four, 139kW/375Nm, CVT, FWD, combined economy 5.5L/100km, CO2 128g/km (source: RightCar) Vital statistics: 4472mm long, 1841mm wide, 1574mm high, 2700mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 390 litres, 18-inch alloy wheels.

4472mm long, 1841mm wide, 1574mm high, 2700mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 390 litres, 18-inch alloy wheels. Safety: Unrated (petrol version rated 5 stars by ANCAP)

Unrated (petrol version rated 5 stars by ANCAP) We like: Punchy torque, happy to run on battery power alone, vastly improved infotainment system

Punchy torque, happy to run on battery power alone, vastly improved infotainment system We don't like: Two-speed transmission feels a lot like a CVT, still lots of menus to navigate, annoying driver assistance systems

GWM is bringing in more electrified options to reduce its carbon footprint as the Clean Car Standard nears. One of those is a hybrid version of the Jolion, a small SUV I quite liked previously although not one without flaws.

OUTSIDE

Nile Bijoux/Stuff This is the Jolion Ultra HEV, and aside from the different grille and badging, it’s hard to pick it from the combustion version.

The differences between the HEV and the combustion-only Ultra are pretty minimal. There are slimmer headlights, different wheels, a different ‘star matrix’ grille, yet more chrome, and HEV badging. It also heralds a new pastel blue colour, seen here.

Otherwise, you get the same LED lights front and back, an interesting roof spoiler, a diffuser mounted near the rear bumper, and sequential daytime running lights.

INSIDE

Nile Bijoux/Stuff There’s an updated infotainment system, which is smooth to use and attractive to look at.

Again, very similar to the petrol Ultra. Both models get a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, head-up display, fake leather which feels pretty damn close to the real thing, dual-zone air-con and heated and powered front seats. There’s also wireless charging, a 7.0-inch digital driver’s display and a six-speaker audio system.

The infotainment system has been updated and is much more responsive than last time I drove the Jolion. It’s still full of menus which are a pain to navigate, especially as some common functions like turning on the seat heaters, changing the drive mode or fiddling with the active safety stuff are buried quite deep.

Plus the home button is on the far left, as are the multimedia hotkeys and climate control. Possibly a remnant from left-hand drive markets.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The seats are fake leather, and they’re plenty comfy.

You can swipe down from the top to bring up a customisable shortcut window to help cut down on the amount of swipes and stabs.

The panel of physical buttons remains, which is nice, but personally, I’d change a few of the functions. I don’t really want climate on/off and the AC toggle to take up two separate buttons – give me one shortcut to climate controls instead and use the other slot for a shortcut to driver aids. Not to mention the unused button space next to the infotainment power button.

UNDER THE BONNET

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Haval’s 1.5-litre atmospheric engine is here, but benefiting from added electric power.

Haval has electrified its 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder with two electric motors, increasing output to a respectable 139kW/375Nm.

That’s good because it really improves the driveability of the Jolion, particularly at low speeds, and the battery is large enough, and the motors grunty enough, to support emissions-free driving at most speeds.

The transmission is a two-speed unit, with the shorter gear working between zero and 65kph before switching up, along with electrical assistance. Front-wheel drive is the only option here.

ON THE ROAD

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The ride is a tad firm, but generally the Jolion HEV is a great city car. On the highway not so much...

At city speeds, the HEV is pretty damn nice. The ride is probably a bit firm but nothing too bouncy, and keeping the powertrain running on volts means little cabin noise and smooth driving, not to mention the nonexistent fuel use.

However, when the petrol engine kicks in, the two-speed transmission feels a lot like a CVT, which is not a good thing. Out on the open road the engine can feel and sound quite coarse, but the combined effort of it and the electric motors means this can be a surprisingly swift SUV, particularly when you delve through the menus to put it into Sport mode.

The driving position is good, but frustratingly, the steering column only offers tilt adjustment.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Is the premium worth the badge? Depends on how much you want those three letters.

It felt like the driver assistance systems have been bettered since the last time I drove a Jolion, but they can still be quite chimey and annoying. The lane-keep is too eager to adjust the trajectory of the car, the frontal collision sensor is very vocal when it thinks you’re too close to the person in front, and the adaptive cruise can be a bit sharp on the brakes. But, as we know with Chinese manufacturers, updates and improvements come thick and fast, so things could well be better in the near future.

VERDICT

The real question is around money. The Ultra HEV asks $43,390 while the standard Ultra is $35,990. But take into account the $2026 rebate and the difference is only about $5500. You don’t really get much more kit in the HEV, and the engine loses its turbocharger.

But it gains that electrical system, and it’s definitely easier on the fuel tank than the combustion-only Jolion. Although $5500 is a fair bit of fuel...

So it really depends on your personal priorities. If you can swing the premium and you want that hybrid goodness, the Jolion is worth a look. Otherwise, the standard Ultra (especially if it gets the updated infotainment system) will also do.