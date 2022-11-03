Tesla Cybertruck won't start full production until 'the end of 2023'

Tesla's Cybertruck has a unique design for a truck, but it is a style we have seen before. About 50 years ago.

Three years after its debut, Tesla’s Cybertruck is finally on its way to actually becoming a real thing.

A report from Reuters says Tesla is aiming to begin full-scale production of the Cybertruck “at the end of 2023”, two years after the initial target for the electric pick-up truck. Initial units should be rolling off the line by mid-2023.

Last month Tesla confirmed it was gearing its Austin, Texas plant up to build the truck, with CEO Elon Musk saying it is “in the final lap for Cybertruck” in a conference call with financial analysts.

supplied Tesla is set to begin production of the Cybertrack by mid-2023, with the full ramp up due by the end of that year.

The late ramp to full output means Tesla won’t be seeing revenue from the Cybertruck until early 2024, after a full quarter of production.

Final pricing is still to be confirmed, although that hasn’t stopped an unofficial tracker from clicking over 1.6 million reservations. Tesla asks for a refundable $100 deposit per reservation.

Supplied The polygonal truck was meant to launch first in 2021, but numerous delays have pushed it back.

In 2019, Tesla said it was aiming for a price under US$40,000, but that was before Covid, the massive chip shortage, and rising inflation, to name a few global issues. Since then, Tesla has raised its prices across the board.

Back in August 2022, Musk himself said that because of how things have changed since 2019, the original $40k price point won’t be met. "Cybertruck pricing was unveiled in 2019 and the reservation was $99, so, a lot has changed since then,” he said, according to The Drive.

"The specs and the pricing will be different. I hate to give a little bit of bad news, but I think there's no way to have anticipated the inflation that we've seen and the various issues. What I can say is that the Cybertruck will be one hell of a product. It's going to be a damn fine machine."

Supplied If the new date of 2023 sticks, the Cybertruck will launch into some serious competition – like the reborn GMC Hummer.

One reason for the delay could be that Tesla wanted to use its new ‘4680’ batteries (46mm in diameter and 80mm tall), which are meant to reduce overall costs through better packaging as well as improve range with higher energy density.

It seems scaling up production of the 4680 batteries has been another issue for the carmaker, resulting in the Cybertruck’s delay. It’s unclear how much of a rework the Cybertruck would need if it were to use the conventional 2170 batteries, but it would probably be sizeable.

In any case, fans will be happy to hear the Cybertruck is still coming, if a bit late. If things go to plan and the Cybertruck hits the streets by mid-2023 at the earliest, it will launch into competition like Ford’s F-150 Lightning, Rivian’s R1T, the electric Chevrolet Silverado, and the reborn GMC Hummer EV.