Octopus Energy partners with ChargeNet for 'add to bill' charging

Those using ChargeNet’s network to juice their EVs can now combine their billing with their home energy with Octopus.

Energy newcomer Octopus has announced that is expanding its ‘add to bill’ charging network to include ChargeNet, boosting its charging locations by more than 280.

Octopus doesn’t run its own charging network, instead tapping existing providers to allow users to connect their accounts and pay for their public charging through their monthly energy bill.

When it first launched in Aotearoa in June 2022, Octopus partnered with Counties Energy-owned OpenLoop, which currently has about 30 charging stations concentrated primarily between south Auckland and Waikato.

This month, Octopus has expanded the offering to include ChargeNet, Aotearoa’s nationwide EV charging network, with more than 280 charge points installed between Cape Reinga and Bluff.

“We’re a newcomer to Aotearoa’s energy market, and we’re here with the express goal of making it easy to run an EV,” says Octopus Energy NZ’s Chief Customer Officer Margaret Cooney.

“Despite a challenging energy environment, we’re committed to climate action. We know some of the biggest barriers for Kiwis considering running an EV is where to charge and how to pay.

“We’re delighted to be able to expand our add-to-bill benefit to our EV-owning customers all over Aotearoa, particularly with holidays around the corner,” Cooney says.

Octopus is now Aotearoa’s only power company offering this level of ‘add to bill’ convenience for Kiwi EV owners.