Honda to bring back the Prelude as an EV?

Honda is, like most other manufacturers, leaning further into electrification. In 2021, it set itself a goal of converting its entire fleet to electric power by 2040 and introducing 30 new EVs globally by 2030.

The first was revealed recently as the Prologue SUV, built in tandem with General Motors, and it seems a future model could be a rebirth of the Prelude sports car.

It’ll be fully electric, in keeping with Honda’s targets, and Japan’s Best Car Web reckons we’ll see it by 2028. It doesn’t go into much more detail, aside from that it will get a new electric platform incorporating new hardware and software.

Supplied The mighty Honda Prelude could return as an all-electric entry-level sports car.

The publication goes on to say Honda will introduce a new NSX supercar, also to be electric. This will likely use solid state batteries to keep weight down, something that could also trickle into the electric Prelude.

It will be all-wheel drive to take the fight to the next generation of Nissan GT-R, as well as the forthcoming Lexus Electrified Sport Concept (which may be badged LFR), while the Prelude will likely be a front-wheel drive entry-level sports car.

Supplied Honda is also reportedly working on an electric NSX to launch before the decade is out.

While these claims should be taken with a healthy pinch of salt, it would make for an interesting future line-up with an NSX, Prelude and Civic Type R all potentially existing at the same time once again. Honda has also teased a pair of sports cars in its official EV roadmap, although it hasn’t given any indication as to what they might be.

The trend of bringing back old nameplates seems to have some solid grounding, with the Toyota Supra and Acura Integra (as well as the Nissan Z, to a lesser extent) making returns in recent years. Perhaps Honda wants to tap into this market as well? We should point out the Acura Integra is for North America only at the moment, while Honda’s sports car will likely be a global model.

Naturally, this has sent the internet into overdrive with the potential of a new Toyota MR-2 or Celica, the return of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution, or even a new Honda S2000. Not to mention the ongoing Mazda RX-9 rumours...