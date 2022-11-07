Bold, brash and bonkers: our top 5 picks from SEMA 2022

Las Vegas-based, industry-only automotive show SEMA (Specialty Equipment Marketing Association) started life as a trade show for businesses and suppliers working in the automotive accessory industry. However, just like the vehicles that exhibit there, over the years it has grown to epic-sized proportions, with aftermarket companies showing off outrageous car and truck builds and OEMs using the show as a test-bed for concept vehicles.

Chopped, flared, pimped and slammed to the floor, there are numerous ways to describe what can be done to enhance your ride, and SEMA is where these expressions are taken to the extreme. Here are five of our best takeaways from this year's show.

The "Typhoon" from Shadow Six Racing

Supplied The Typhoon is the world’s first Aquatic Utility Vehicle, and it looks like huge amounts of fun.

Billed as the world’s first-ever Aquatic Utility Vehicle or “AUV”, the Typhoon gives you the perfect off-road experience, on the water. It’s a high-performance, water-going side-by-side that sees its wheels replaced with a pair of jet skis.

Racing company Shadow six has taken a brand-new Polaris RZR (Razor) side-by-side donor and then stacked it atop of a set of wave-runners that act as the vessel’s hulls. Just like with the Razor’s wheels, the Typhoon’s hulls are connected to a shock and spring setup that provides decent suspension while out on the water. The Typhoon also boasts an advanced cornering system that ensures the ocean-fairing SxS remains upright.

Powering the Typhoon is a pair of Yamaha GP1800 SCHO R, supercharged 1.8-litre inline-fours that together pump out a healthy 367kW.

The Nissan Ariya Surfwagon

Supplied The Nissan Ariya Surfwagon looks great but those ‘Smoothie’ wheels are absolutely brilliant.

Built in partnership with South Carolina-based shop Tommy Pike Customs, this one-off SEMA build is based on the Ariya, (Nissan’s latest EV). This all-electric crossover has been reimagined as a beach-style surf wagon combining retro aesthetics with modern technology and exuding style and class.

While it retains the functionality, utility, and comfort benefits of Aryia, the ‘Surfwagon’ Concept’s looks are definitely unique with custom vinyl wrap, faux wood panelling, and chrome trim that screams Beach boys. It may look nothing like the stock vehicle but oddly the woodie theme seems right at home on the sides of this high-tech vehicle.

Pike Customs have added a set of vintage 20-inch disc-style “Smoothie” wheels featuring old-school white-wall tires and polished stainless-steel centre caps and the California-style surf wagon vibe is completed by a roof rack and a pair of seven-foot surfboards painted in a shade of blue matching the wheels and tires of the car. Oh and in case you’re wondering, the EV’s (electric vehicle’s) charging port is hidden beneath the faux wood wrap, and to enhance the retro appearance,

“The Surfwagon is intended to provoke conversation and imagination about what vehicle customization looks like in a future of electric vehicles, as owners seek to modify their EVs to suit their hobbies and preferred activities,” says Nissan.

Volvo PV544 With S60 Recharge Powertrain

Finished in Rebelberry (as a nod to a few purple shades the Swedish automaker offered in past decades), this electrified sporty ‘restomod’ sedan is a looker from every angle. It wasn't just a case of shoehorning off the shelf modern parts and tech into a 61-year-old car either, this all-female build completed by the Girl Gang Garage used unique 3D-printed parts and some hand-made components to complete the project.

Despite being much shorter and narrower than the S60, the PV544 now hosts the turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter engine of the S60 Recharge, plus it also features its electric motor too, so now achieves a combined output of 305kW and 640Nm.

We’re not sure of its safety credentials now though.

M4Maloo – yes, it’s a BMW M4 pickup

Supplied BMW is a bit notorious for building utes out of its M cars, so this one isn’t particularly surprising. The Holden-inspired name is, though.

Love the speed of a BMW M4 but also need the practicality of a ute? Why not have both with the M4Maloo.

Built by aftermarket BMW parts supplier DinMann, the Maloo started off as a brand-new M4 Coupe and subsequently chopped up to create this very handsome performance pickup. DinMann was able to keep a portion of the carbon roof for the cab and added a handful of other carbon bits to finish off the build. The M4Maloo also sports a self-healing paint protection film by Stek Automotive that creates a chrome blue finish.

Nothing has been said about any performance modifications, but considering the M4 produces 375kW/650Nm in Competition trim, it’s probably fast enough as is.

Electric pick-me-up

Supplied The Hakosuka front on a Sunny ute is a match made in heaven.

While they were busy creating the Nissan Ariya Surfwagon woodie, Tommy Pike Customs also found the time to turn a 1987 Nissan Sunny pickup into an electric street truck. It uses an electric motor from a Nissan Leaf and a 40kWh battery, which as it turns out has about double the power (109kW) and more than triple the torque (320Nm) of the original four-cylinder engine and thanks to a custom driveshaft, it was possible to keep the factory-installed manual transmission.

To enhance its looks, the Sunny has a Hakosuka Skyline widebody kit with Brock Racing Enterprises No.46 livery, as well as the matching 17-inch Rotiform wheels. And for those worried about the way it drives, the rear suspension uses heavy-duty components and the front suspension from a Nissan 240SX.