Road test: Mercedes-Benz C 350e

There's a new face for the C-Class but a lot more has been changed beneath the skin.

MERCEDES-BENZ C 350 E

Base price: $120,430 (RightCar estimated Clean Car Programme fee/rebate: zero band)

$120,430 (RightCar estimated Clean Car Programme fee/rebate: zero band) Powertrain and economy: 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-four with electric motor, 230kW/550Nm (combined), nine-speed automatic, RWD, claimed combined economy 1.6L/100km, CO2 35g/km (source: RightCar)

2.0-litre turbocharged inline-four with electric motor, 230kW/550Nm (combined), nine-speed automatic, RWD, claimed combined economy 1.6L/100km, CO2 35g/km (source: RightCar) Vital statistics: 4751mm long, 1820mm wide, 1438mm high, 2865mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 315 litres, 18-inch alloy wheels.

4751mm long, 1820mm wide, 1438mm high, 2865mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 315 litres, 18-inch alloy wheels. Safety: Not yet tested (petrol version rated 5 stars from ANCAP)

Not yet tested (petrol version rated 5 stars from ANCAP) We like: Much better audio system, punchy power, great range and ride

Much better audio system, punchy power, great range and ride We don't like: Mushy brakes, weird EV engagement at times

Mercedes-Benz is expanding its electrified empire with more plug-ins. I quite liked the C-Class at its launch way back in March, but the C 350e wasn’t on offer at the time. I also have a bit of a soft spot for plug-in hybrids, so this should be quite interesting...

OUTSIDE

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Sleek, stylish, and definitely a C-Class. There isn’t much to distinguish the C 350e from its brothers.

From the outside there are about three changes to the regular combustion-powered C-Class. There are 18-inch AMG-spec wheels which are standard on this model (and the C 200 but not the C 300), an extra flap for recharging, and an ‘e’ at the end of the C 350 badge.

READ MORE:

* First drive review: Mercedes-Benz C-Class

* Hyundai and Mercedes step in for PHEVs

* Not ready for an EV? There are low emission alternatives

* Road test review: Mercedes-Benz A250e



It gets the same sleek styling as the regular C-Class, with new headlights and taillights, shorter overhangs at each end, and a lower roofline, bringing the C into visual line with the A-, S-, and E-Classes.

You’d really be stretching to call this car bad looking. The profile has a lovely swooping line running along the top of the glasshouse, and the front end looks angry without being over-the-top. But it’s inside that really shines with the new C-Class.

INSIDE

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The massive screen really makes the C-Class feel like a baby S-Class.

Again, this is the same as the combustion C-Class, so bear with me. You get the huge 11.9-inch portrait screen which dominates the centre console, 12.3-inch driver’s display, second-generation MBUX media system with fingerprint recognition, augmented reality navigation, and a 360-degree camera, among other gizmos.

The wheel is the new-generation unit first seen on the E-Class facelift, and it’s still annoying to use. The touchpads don’t work all the time, and the bits you swipe on to adjust are finnicky – you have to slide in the direction of the arrows, which is a bit off-centre, instead of straight up or down. Perhaps Mercedes will mimic Volkswagen and go back to physical buttons...

That screen is gorgeous to behold and use, but it is a bit of a distraction at first. You’ll quickly have everything set up the way you want it though, and only use it for media and air-conditioning controls. The audio system is also much better than the C 200 and C 300’s offering.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff That little ‘e’ is about all that indicates this is a plug-in from the outside. Well, and the extra charging flap.

Optional interior packages include the Vision Package, which adds memory and heated front seats, a head-up display, augmented reality for navigation, and a panoramic sunroof.

It feels a bit mean not to offer some of these as standard kit on a $120k car, but it’s almost certainly down to the chip shortage and Mercedes simply not being able to pile on everything they’d like.

UNDER THE BONNET

Nile Bijoux/Stuff A 2.0-litre four-cylinder paired with an electric motor deliver healthy amounts of power.

Being a plug-in hybrid, the powertrain is easily the most interesting part of the car. Mercedes has given the C 350e a 2.0-litre inline four along with a rear-mounted electric motor, offering a combined 230kW/550Nm of output. Healthy, no?

It’s all sent to the rear wheels too, the petrol engine working through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Could be a recipe for fun, but it’s not really that sort of car. More on that soon.

The electric part is fed by a 25.4kWh battery (bigger then the first-generation Nissan Leaf’s battery), and pushes zero-emissions driving to 100km. That’s real-world mileage too.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Real-world electric range is a genuine 100km.

Having such a big battery means there are some tradeoffs, in boot space like most PHEVs but also in weight. The C 350e will hit 100kph in a hair over six seconds, compared to six seconds flat in the 300, despite the petrol model losing the power game by 40kW and 150Nm.

The car will opt for electric power as much as it can, which means fuel usage barely nudges into the ones. Seriously, I had the car for a week and it was sitting at 0.6L/100km for a good chunk of that, only getting above 1L/100km and closer to the claimed 1.6L/100km when I took it out for a drive.

ON THE ROAD

Nile Bijoux/Stuff It’s a tad slower to 100kph than then petrol-only C 300 but it’s still

Speaking of driving, the C 350e maintains the fantastic ride of other C-Class models. The plug-in gets coil springs up front and self-levelling air suspension at the rear, and it absorbs bumps incredibly well. It’s good at keeping things flat too. Steering is sharp and responsive, and the front end offers plenty of feedback.

The engine is a bit coarse and shouty, which is a shame, but that could be due to the clash of electric silence.

Putting the car into Sport mode (no Sport Plus here) sets the powertrain up for maximum power, keeping the engine at higher rotations and the electric motor ready to jump into the fray. Despite the added weight of the batteries, the C 350e is still a plenty fun thing to drive.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The C 350 e is genuinely great... until you use the brakes.

Until you need to use the brakes. The same awful, mushy brakes of the A 250e are present, offering next to no feeling for the first couple of inches of braking, then about 80% of the braking power when you get through the regenerative part and into actually biting the rotors.

They actually work well at this point, but it means gentle braking is irritatingly difficult, compounded by the fact that it feels like the transmission is also shifting at the same time, meaning the braking varies a lot despite keeping constant pressure on the pedal. It’s weird, and I don’t like it. A pity too, because the rest of the car is genuinely fantastic.

VERDICT

Annoying brakes aside, this is the best C Class to buy if you aren’t interested in the upcoming plug-in C 63. It’s unbelievably good on fuel, powerful, comfortable, and gets a good level of equipment as standard. You don’t get the Clean Car Discount as it costs over $80,000, but that’s okay.

It’s a reasonably priced mid-size plug-in sedan, one of the first PHEVs in New Zealand to actually get close to 100km of real-world electric driving, and it’s a great option if you don’t want an SUV.