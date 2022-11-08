Be Bond or Bruce for the weekend in Dunedin

Fancy a spin in an Aston Martin and happen to be heading to Dunedin soon? Hit up Sixt.

Located at the head of Otago Harbour on the South Island’s southeast coast, Dunedin is best known for its Scottish and Maori heritage, Victorian and Edwardian architecture... and students, lots and lots of students.

However, what if hiking, marine wildlife (albatross, sea lions and rare yellow-eyed penguins and the like) and dorms are not your thing? Well premium car rental and subscription business Sixt may have just the answer you’re looking for.

Sixt is expanding its Kiwi footprint, and opening its sixth location in-terminal at Dunedin Airport this month, and with it comes the opportunity to express your inner Bond or Bruce by hiring an Aston or McLaren.

Supplied The McLaren GT is also on offer.

According to Dane Fisher, CEO of Sixt New Zealand, Dunedin joins a line-up of existing locations across NZ and it’s their variety of vehicle and service offerings that sets Sixt apart from the rest.

“Whether drivers are looking to begin their electrification journey trying out an Audi e-tron or Polestar 2 for the weekend, have a need for excitement that can only be satisfied by a McLaren GT or Aston Martin, or want to be able to switch up their road-trip wheels for the Land Rover Defender, Sixt has it sorted,” said Dane.

Sixt’s one-day to one-year vehicle solutions will provide the ultimate convenience and flexibility for locals and travellers alike, with their new airport location offering the Dunedin region a convenient access point to the full gamut of its rental, subscription, and business services.

So you may not even have to head into Dunedin at all (unless you want to), you can simply grab the keys at the airport and head inland towards those glorious wide-open South Island roads.

But for those less motivated by performance, Sixt also boasts an impressive line-up of EVs, SUVs, and luxury cars, so you can partake in the local sights and savoir-faire (that doesn’t sound very Scottish...) with the family.

Supplied If you’d prefer an electric experience, Sixt has Audi e-tron GTs for the environmentally concerned speed demon.

Dane Fisher says the response to the company’s mission has been overwhelmingly positive and the launch into Dunedin is an important step in achieving the company’s 2025 vision.

“Being able to offer a seamless in-terminal experience for travellers to Dunedin just in time for summer gets us one step closer to achieving our vision of 12 in-terminal New Zealand locations by 2025,” said Dane.

Sixt Dunedin opens in-terminal at Dunedin Airport on Tuesday, 15th of November 2022.