Michael Schumacher's 2003 F1 car is up for auction

The very car in which Formula 1 legend Micheal Schumacher won his sixth World Championship title is up for grabs at RM Sotheby's. You just need a small sum of around NZ$16 million to own it.

The 2003 F2003-GA, with the GA being representative of Gianni Agnelli, the former head of Fiat who died in 2003, was designed by Rory Byrne and Ross Brawn and took its place as the 49th single-seater constructed by Ferrari to undertake World F1 Championship duties.

The thinking behind the car was the same as for the incredibly dominant F2002 – optimisation of airflow, weight reduction and lowering of the centre of gravity. It featured racing developments such as a longer wheelbase to improve aerodynamics and a revised rear end with modified suspension to get the best out of the Bridgestone tyres.

RM Sotheby's The mighty 3.0-litre V10 produced one of the best sounds ever to come from Formula 1.

Weight bias could be shifted to the rear during qualifying in order not to overheat the front tyres and then forwards for the race in order to reduce wear on the rears.

Boasting one of the final V10s featured in Formula One, the engine also underwent a process of reducing the clutter, then fine-tuned to produce around 685kW and a screaming redline of 19,000 rpm.

Stuff.co.nz Some memorable moments from the racing career of the all-time greatest Formula One driver, Michael Schumacher.

Chassis 229, the one on sale here, is by far the most successful of the six F2003-GAs that were built and is one of only four Schumacher-era Ferrari Formula 1 chassis with five wins or more in a World Championship winning season.

Not only did 229 play the crucial role in powering Michael Schumacher to his sixth title (a total that took him past the long-standing record of five-time World Champion Juan Manuel Fangio) it was also the chassis that helped Ferrari to win its historic 13th Constructors’ Championship.

Presented as one of the most significant and historic cars from a golden period in the Scuderia’s history, chassis 229 has been awarded Ferrari Classiche’s “Red Book” Certification and has been recently overhauled at the Maranello factory.

RM Sotheby's The car has been overhauled by Ferrari and comes with the ‘Red Book’ certification for the new owner.

Its legendary 3.0-litre V10 engine has been run for only 238km since, and all the major components (including the gearbox, clutch and hydraulic system) have covered only a small percentage of their current life cycle, as is documented in the ‘Current Car Status’ data sheet provided by Ferrari and available on file - so it’s basically ready to drive off the lot.

To own a Scuderia Ferrari Grand Prix car of any generation is a rare and precious opportunity, but to have the chance to purchase one of the most successful Prancing Horse-badged Formula 1 cars from the team’s most dominant era and driven by arguably one of the best driver’s ever to take to the track, is truly once-in-a-lifetime.

The auction kicks off on the 9th of November, with Schumacher’s car carrying an estimated selling price of between NZ$12,800,000 and $16,200,000.