Road test: Peugeot 308 GT

The third-generation Peugeot 308 is the first to wear its new badge, and the first 308 to come with plug-in hybrid power.

PEUGEOT 308 GT

Base price: $51,990 (RightCar estimated Clean Car Programme rebate: $2490.34)

$51,990 (RightCar estimated Clean Car Programme rebate: $2490.34) Powertrain and economy: 1.2-litre turbcharged inline-three, 96kW/230Nm, eight-speed automatic, FWD, combined economy 5.2L/100km, CO2 119g/km (source: RightCar)

1.2-litre turbcharged inline-three, 96kW/230Nm, eight-speed automatic, FWD, combined economy 5.2L/100km, CO2 119g/km (source: RightCar) Vital statistics: 4367mm long, 1859mm wide, 1441mm high, 2675mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 412 litres, 18-inch alloy wheels.

4367mm long, 1859mm wide, 1441mm high, 2675mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 412 litres, 18-inch alloy wheels. Safety: ?? stars (Source: ANCAP/EuroNCAP/Not tested)

?? stars (Source: ANCAP/EuroNCAP/Not tested) We like: Characterful engine, brilliant styling, upgraded interior, well priced

Characterful engine, brilliant styling, upgraded interior, well priced We don't like: Could be a bit more powerful…

Peugeot’s latest 308, the third generation with the badge, has landed with a slew of rather tasty updates, including a lashing of the French brand’s new and brilliant design, an array of tech improvements, and new powertrains. It’s aiming at more premium areas of the market than before, crowded areas too, so let’s see if it succeeds.

OUTSIDE

Nile Bijoux The Peugeot 308 has landed, although the hybrid is still a couple of months away.

The new 308 gets Peugeot’s fantastic new looks, the front end benefitting from adaptive full-LED matrix headlights, a large grille with a horizontally cascading effect, and big slashes down either end housing the daytime running lights. It’s an angry face, but in the best way. That’s Peugeot’s new badge too, by the way.

Around the back are slim 3D taillights, a little roof spoiler, and hidden tailpipes. The profile gets a full-length crease, linking the lights at each end, and a small character line in the lower part of the doors.

Wheelbase has grown by 55mm to boost cabin space, while the overall length has grown 110mm to 4.36m and the height is now 20mm lower, giving the new 308 a rather dynamic poise.

INSIDE

Nile Bijoux Peugeot has updated its interior for the 308, with a much-improved touchscreen and the new ‘i-Toggles’.

An evolution of Peugeot’s i-Cockpit greets you inside, complete with tiny steering wheel and 10-inch digital dash. This press vehicle has the awesome 3D dash but the ones Peugeot will actually sell won’t have it... One of the casualties of the semiconductor shortage, but still a bummer. They’re all still digital, however.

GT models also get Peugeot’s new configurable ‘i-Toggles’, which are a set of customisable touchpads below the main infotainment screen. They work really well, easy to tap while moving, although they do fingerprint easily.

I really like Peugeot’s interior, and the updates for the 308 have only made things better. The steering wheel takes a bit of getting used to but it works really nicely with the dash sitting above the rim. Build quality is fantastic too, and plenty of leather and Alcantara push the 308 into the premium territory it wants to be in.

An optional GT Premium Pack allows the front seats to be upgraded with heated/massage functions, an AGR-certified unit for the driver (more comfortable and better for your back) and a Focal premium stereo system. The standard stuff is fine, but it’d be interesting to see how much better the optional stuff is in the future.

UNDER THE BONNET

Nile Bijoux Peugeot’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder is present here, making 96kW/230Nm.

The Allure and GT models share Peugeot’s 1.2-litre turbocharged triple, making 96kW and 230Nm in both. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic, feeding the front wheels.

There’s lots of character in this engine, along with a decent gob of torque. The 308 is quick enough off the line and there’s that rather addictive warble from the three-cylinder as the revs rise. Pity there isn’t much top-end power, it runs out of puff fairly quickly. Although, to be fair, you’re usually doing a bit over 100kph by that point.

It’s also probably by design, as the GT Plug-in Hybrid is coming with 165kW/360Nm, which isn’t far behind the likes of the VW Golf GTI (180kW/370Nm) but has the benefit of zero-emissions driving and instant torque delivery. The PHEV is expected to be in New Zealand from January 2023.

ON THE ROAD

Nile Bijoux The new 308 is brilliant, although a bit more power wouldn’t go amiss...

Peugeot has upped its game in the driving area as well as design and quality. The 308 is hushed when cruising, easy to navigate around town and a genuinely good time out of it.

The small steering wheel feels fast and responsive, with weighting that slowly increases the faster you drive, and there is minimal body roll. Pushing the front is rewarding, the new EMP2 V3 platform is quite agile and playful.

The somewhat low peak power figure means you’re better off riding the meaty mid-range as opposed to pushing out to the red line, but that’s better suited to the triple’s character anyway. It doesn’t feel particularly happy at high revs.

Nile Bijoux The plug-in 308 should fix those power cravings, however.

There’s lots of active safety as well, with all models getting adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist, among plenty of other features.

VERDICT

So, does the new 308 do enough to push its way through the premium hatchback segment? The interior is a clean cut above the new Golf, it has a seriously good-looking exterior, and the powertrain has more character than its German rivals.

It’s also well-priced. The Golf is currently available in R-Line guise only (excluding the GTI and R), which starts at $49,990, doesn’t carry a Clean Car fee or rebate, and has similar specifications as the entry 308 Allure ($46,990 with a $2490 rebate).

Mercedes-Benz starts its A Class range with the A 180 at $60,200 ($1201 rebate), well above the 308 GT here, roughly the same as the Audi A3 Sportback 35 TFSI ($60,290 with a $2284 rebate).