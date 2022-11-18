Are you breaking the law? These road (and footpath) rules may surprise you

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency proposes sweeping state highway speed limit reductions, as this year's road toll surpasses the 2021 tally with over a month of the year still to go.

Last week, Stuff pointed out a not widely known New Zealand law banning people from using their phone in some parts of the airport, with a possible $400 fine.

But there’s another, much larger set of rules that people could be breaking unknowingly, and some of us may be doing it often.

Those are the rules that control our behaviour on roads and footpaths.

Most urban streets were laid out many decades ago, when motorised transport was less common or didn’t even exist (although apparently there was horse and buggy traffic congestion, and other horse-related issues).

Many suburban streets were also built for lower population densities than politicians and planners are now trying to jam onto them.

So it’s no wonder the list of road rules keeps growing – mostly with the well-meaning aim of keeping users safe and minimising disruptions.

But it’s hardly surprising some people could be a little hazy about what’s OK and what’s not. And it doesn’t help that the Government has become bogged down in its attempt to rationalise the use of roads and footpaths.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Drivers should join a motorway at a speed that will place their vehicle correctly in the stream of traffic (file photo).

The proposed Accessible Streets package was launched in March 2020 to work out how to cater for increasing numbers of bikes, scooters and skateboards, along with new low-powered devices such as e-scooters, e-bikes, hoverboards, e-skateboards and electric unicycles.

The timeline for introducing the package has slipped significantly, with a spokesperson for Transport Minister Michael Wood saying development of the policy “remains ongoing”. He couldn’t provide a “firm time frame”.

Against that background of ballooning demand for footpath and road space, and a government that appears unsure what to do about it, here are some of the road rules you may be breaking without realising.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Work to rationalise footpath rules is taking much longer than expected (file photo).

From the Land Transport (Road User) Rule 2004:

Stay in the left lane of a multi-lane road – except in specific situations, such as when overtaking or making a right turn, or when the left lane is congested.

A driver impeding the normal and reasonable flow of traffic must, when practical, move the vehicle to the left to allow other vehicles to pass.

When entering a motorway a driver must be travelling at a speed that will place their vehicle correctly in the stream of traffic without danger to any other user.

No driving on the footpath, except in some limited, specific situations.

Roundabouts:

signal left before entering if you intend to leave at the first exit after entering;

before entering if you intend to leave at the first exit after entering; signal right before entering if you intend leaving more than half-way round;

before entering if you intend leaving more than half-way round; where practicable, signal left just before intending to exit but after having passed any other exits.

In most cases the speed limit when towing a trailer is 90kph. In some cases the speed limit is lower. In no cases is it higher.

David White/Stuff Do you know when you’re supposed to indicate at a roundabout?

The speed limit for heavy motor vehicles is 90kph.

No double parking.

Vehicles must be parked facing the direction of the roadway.

No parking on the footpath.

No “excessive” noise, for example from a car stereo.

Horns can be used only as a “reasonable traffic warning”.

If any of these things fall from a vehicle and can be picked up quickly and safely, the driver must immediately make sure that is done: a slippery substance, a piercing or dangerous substance, glass, any substance that could constitute a danger to road users.

If it can’t be removed quickly and safely, and there is a likelihood of harm, the driver must warn the public, or immediately report the incident to police.

You can’t drive a vehicle with a loaded firearm, airgun or restricted weapon on it or in it. This doesn’t apply to Police or NZDF.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Pedestrians who want to cross the road must use a pedestrian crossing it they’re within 20m of one (file photo).

Drivers, including cyclists, at level crossings must give way to approaching rail vehicles on the line that are within 800m of the crossing.

Pedestrians must stay on the footpath, if practicable.

Pedestrians must use a pedestrian crossing/school crossing point/underpass/footbridge if they are within 20m.

Pedestrians must cross a road at right angles to the kerb or side of the roadway, whenever possible.

No more than two cyclists riding abreast. Cyclists need to be in single file if they’re passing a vehicle, including one that is parked.

Cyclists, excluding people delivering newspapers, mail or printed material to letter boxes, must not ride on the footpath, with the exception that cycles with a wheel diameter less than 355mm are classed as wheeled recreational devices and are allowed on the footpath.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF A shared path in Porirua (file photo).

The Accessible Streets package has proposed allowing cycles and e-bikes up to 300 watts on the footpath. They would be limited to 15kph on the footpath, and have to give way to pedestrians. The speed limit could be lower in some areas.

According to the Accessible Streets consultation document, wheeled recreational devices – which also include e-scooters – are not allowed in cycle lanes, which are defined as painted lines within a roadway. They are allowed on cycle paths, which are physically separated from vehicles, and shared paths.

E-scooters can be used on the road, apart from in designated cycle lanes, but must stay as near as practicable to the edge of the roadway.

When it comes to laws people don’t know about, it’s not always a case of breaking them. Sometimes you might be allowed to do something you weren’t aware of.

For example, a Class 1 driver licence allows you to drive more than just cars, utes and vans.

A Class 1 licence also covers mopeds, all-terrain vehicles, motorhomes and tractors – although there are size limits for those last two, and tractors can only be driven slowly.