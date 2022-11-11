Audi NZ confirm new electric Q8 twins on their way

The next member of the e-tron family have been revealed as the Q8 and SQ8 Sportback.

Audi is building on the success story of the all-electric Audi e-tron with the introduction of the new Audi Q8 e-tron and SQ8 e-tron Sportback. These new top-of-the-line electric SUVs, which will effectively replace the e-tron SUV currently on sale, will be the first models to showcase the new brand design, have improved efficiency and range and take the recycling of materials to the next level.

Audi promising an “optimised drive concept”, improved aerodynamics, increased charging performance, a large 106kWh battery, and range of up to 582km in the SUV version and up to 513km in the SQ8 e-tron Sportback.

“Since the introduction of the Audi e-tron, Audi has been following a systematic electric roadmap” said Dean Sheed, General Manager of Audi New Zealand.

Supplied Audi is readying the Q8 and SQ8 Sportback as the next members of the e-tron family.

“The new Audi Q8 e-tron is a progression of the current Audi e-tron. Its improved efficiency, range, and refined design will all play a fundamental part in its success. Like all e-trons in our fully electric offering there is no doubt the Audi Q8 e-tron is suitable for everyday use and more” added Sheed.

The Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback are immediately identifiable as fully electric models thanks to the new front and rear designs that carry Audi’s electric design language. The Audi Q8 e-tron will also be the first model to receive the new corporate identity with a two-dimensional design of the four rings on the exterior, along with the model lettering and Audi logo on the B-pillar.

Supplied The new SUVs will have their name displayed on the B pillar.

Each variant will have its own drivetrain with electric all-wheel drive. The Audi Q8 55 e-tron SUV will generate 300kW in boost mode and 66 Nm of torque while the top-end Audi SQ8 e-tron Sportback will be powered by three motors that total 370kW and 973Nm of torque in boost mode.

At a high-powered DC charging station the maximum charging performance increases to up to 170kW allowing the battery to be charged from 10-80% in as little as 31 minutes and giving a range of up to 420km. While at an AC charging station or wallbox, the Audi Q8 e-tron charges at up to 11 kW, (under ideal conditions) taking 11 hours and 30 minutes to reach a full charge. Audi offers an optional AC charging performance of up to 22 kW, where the charge time is 6 hours.

The new Audi Q8 e-tron comes standard with an air-spring suspension with controlled shock absorption and the height of the car body can be varied by a total of 76mm, depending on the driving situation. The gear ratio of the revised progressive steering system has been changed so that the steering responds even faster, and is supported by more rigid suspension bearings on the front axle.

Supplied The Q8 e-tron gets a dual-motor setup while the SQ8 Sportback gets three motors.

There are around 40 driver assistance systems available in the Audi Q8 e-tron. Up to five radar sensors, five cameras, and 12 ultrasonic sensors provide environmental information that’s then analysed by the central driver assistance control unit. New is remote park assist plus where the Audi Q8 e-tron is able to manoeuvre into the tightest parking spaces. Customers can control the parking procedure through the myAudi app on their smartphones.

The glass panorama roof allows more light into the cabin and reinforces the sense of airiness and expansiveness, while an integrated wind deflector reduces wind noise when the roof is open.

As part of the Plastic Loop project, Audi has worked with the plastics manufacturer LyondellBasell to establish a process in which chemical recycling will be used for the first time to reuse mixed automotive plastic waste in the series production of the plastic covers for the Q8 e-tron seatbelt buckles.

Audi also uses recycled materials for insulation and damping, as well as for carpeting. Also the decorative inlay above the display, called the Tech Layer, comes with a new material that’s partially composed of recycled PET bottles.

The new Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi SQ8 e-tron Sportback are currently due to arrive in New Zealand during the second quarter of 2023. Final pricing and specifications will be released closer to the local launch.

It also pays to mention the petrol-powered Q8 will exist alongside the electric e-tron models, at least for the time being.