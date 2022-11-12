Aston Martin debuts new track-only superbike

The AMB 001 Pro is a track-only, 167kW monster from Aston Martin and Brough Superior.

Aston Martin and Brough Superior have followed up on the first two-wheeled machine to bear the Aston Martin wings with a more powerful, track-only model.

Called the AMB 001 Pro, the model was inspired by the Valkyrie AMR Pro and “takes track performance to the extreme.” It gets a rather healthy 167kW from a 997cc V-twin engine, apparently a new design that has been fully machined from billet aluminium.

The properties of the material improve the stiffness of the structural engine, whilst a new cylinder design with wet cylinder liners helps to improve cooling, so says Aston.

Supplied The V-twin engine is made entirely out of billet aluminium while lightweight carbon fibre covers other parts of the body.

The bike weighs 175kg dry, which means it has a similar power-to-weight ratio of a Formula One car.

Thierry Henriette, Chief Executive Officer of Brough Superior, said: “The success of its predecessor, coupled with the incredible Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, inspired us to get together again to create a new superbike; one that we know will excite our customers.

“We are particularly proud of the new engine type, with a crankcase fully machined from solid billet aluminium, which is a unique feature for a production motorcycle. With the marked increase in power this takes AMB 001 Pro into the hyperbike sector.”

Downforce is increased via the front spoiler and side wings, with the front cowl now fixed to the bodywork to manage the downforce at the front end of the motorcycle. A tunnel effect air blade directs air over the rider.

Supplied This livery is the only paint option for the AMB 001 Pro.

Airflow enters through a large intake integrated into the front wing, then passes through the new front cowl, to be deflected through the dynamic windscreen. A rear fin with an aero stabiliser design further refines the aerodynamic updates.

A single racing livery is available, which combines Aston Martin Verdant Jade with satin finished carbon fibre and black Cerakote engine and suspension. It also gets lime accents, a nod to Aston Martin’s racing pedigree.

Initial orders have already been taken for the 88 units of AMB 001 Pro, which will be hand built at the Brough Superior factory in Toulouse, France. First deliveries will take place in Q4 2023.