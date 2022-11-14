Volvo debuts 'computer on wheels' EX90 as its new luxury SUV

Volvo has shown off its latest luxury SUV, the all-electric EX90 seven-seater.

Coming as a battery-powered alternative to the XC90, the EX90 is the first electric Volvo coming as part of the company’s pledge to launch one new fully electric car each year. By 2030, Volvo wants to only sell electric vehicles before becoming climate-neutral by 2040.

The large SUV brings a higher safety standard than any other Volvo before it, coming with a huge amount of cameras, radars and sensors all connected with Nvidia’s Drive autonomous vehicle platform to create a real-time, 360-degree view of the world around the car.

Supplied This is the EX90, Volvo’s technological tour-de-force of a seven-seater electric SUV.

LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensors can sense the road ahead at day or night and at highway speeds, and can detect small objects hundreds of metres ahead, Volvo says. They also improve the performance of the Pilot Assist autonomous driving system, which now has lane-change assist.

READ MORE:

* Vegan interiors and recycling loops: 7 new eco motoring trends

* Polestar 3 electric SUV revealed

* All-electric Volvo XC90 will benefit from LiDAR technology

* Volvo to begin building self-driving cars by 2022



In fact, Volvo says the new hardware in the EX90 makes it the first model in its range to be ready for unsupervised driving in the future.

Supplied A 111kWh battery provides enough juice for 600km of driving.

“This will be a hugely anticipated new Volvo for New Zealand and we have already taken early expressions of interest at our retailers – bringing together state-of-the-art tech with seven-seat practicality and cutting edge design. Safety is in our DNA and this takes it to the next level,” said Ben Montgomery from Volvo New Zealand.

Regular over-the-air software updates means the EX90 will get better over time. Volvo’s software combines Nvidia Drive, Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms, and an in-house, Google-based operating system. The manufacturer calls it a “highly advanced computer on wheels.”

A 14.5-inch centre screen is standard, offering Google apps and services, including hands-free help from Google Assistant, Google Maps navigation and more apps on Google Play. The Volvo EX90 will also be compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay.

Supplied The software package is Google, Nvidia and Qualcomm-based, while the interior is highly eco-friendly.

Meanwhile, the rest of the interior will be made from “natural and responsibly sourced materials”, supporting Volvo’s sustainability ambitions, such as being a fully circular and climate-neutral company by 2040.

Under the skin will be a 111kWh battery delivering up to 600km of driving per charge. It can charge up from 10 to 80% in half an hour, and supports bidirectional charging to send power back to a house in the event of a power cut, other electric devices, or even other EVs. The first EX90 models will get two electric motors delivering 380kW of power and 910Nm of torque to both axles.

As for construction, the Volvo EX90 contains approximately 15% recycled steel, 25% recycled aluminium as well as 48 kilograms of recycled plastics and bio-based materials, which corresponds to around 15% of the total plastic used in the car – the highest level of any Volvo car to date.

Volvo New Zealand said we can expect the EX90 sometime in 2024. The next electric model from the brand is the C40 small SUV.