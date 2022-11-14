Watch: Mercedes-AMG One hypercar sets blistering Nurburgring record

With a notarised time of 6:35.183 the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar is not only the absolute fastest road-legal vehicle on the infamous Nordschleife, but it is also number 1 in the Nurburgring "super sports car" category too. The time is eight seconds quicker than the previous record holder, the Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT2 RS (6:43.300).

At exactly 5:14:31pm, racing driver and AMG brand ambassador Maro Engel took to the track for the last attempt of the day and posted an epic new time on the legendary Eifel asphalt - and not a moment too soon either, as the track officially closes at 5:15.

Although Maro Engel had already set a new best time beforehand, the DTM driver was not apparently not satisfied. Towards the end of his track slot he felt the conditions were getting better by the minute and took advantage of the very last opportunity and improved the lap time to register the new official record time.

At first, it didn't look like a new record. The weather was sunny with a light wind, but the track was still damp and partly dirty in some areas (typical of the Nurburgring in autumn). In some sections, such as the fast “Kesselchen” section, the ideal line had not yet completely dried.

All in, they were not ideal conditions, especially for a vehicle like this. By the time the track was passable for a first fast lap, the remaining time had whittled down to less than an hour. With air and asphalt temperatures of just under 20 degrees Celsius, this was only enough for a maximum of four fast laps.

According to Engel, the record-breaking drives were hard to beat in terms of excitement,

“That was really an unforgettable experience,” he said after completing the record lap. “I didn’t expect that we would be able to set such a lap time with these track conditions. We tried to find the optimal [electrical nergy] deployment strategy during the pre-tests... I had to deploy the energy of the hybrid drive in the best possible way. That’s not easy, especially with this length of track.

“In addition, the DRS (Drag Reduction System) function had to be used optimally. But that’s also a real Formula 1 feeling.”

Supplied The epic Formula 1-derived car was eight seconds faster than the previous record holder.

“I would like to thank you for this opportunity and the trust you’ve placed in me. It was definitely something very special to drive this incredible car on the Ring.”

For the record and ‘for the record’, Mercedes-AMG brought two Ones to the Ring, which meant that the limited time could be used effectively. Technically, the two record-breaking vehicles had everything that the Mercedes-AMG One offers as standard.

That means a raft of Formula 1 hybrid-drive racetrack technology, however, in some areas, the two-seater Mercedes-AMG One offers much more than a Formula 1 racing car can.

The engine is the 1.6-litre hybrid turbo V6 from Lewis Hamilton’s 2017 prototype racer, but tweaked to produce around 422kW, compared to the circa-670kW from the F1 car. This is largely down to retuning necessary for road use, like dropping the idle rate from around 4000rpm to 1250rpm, and the redline to 11,000rpm from 15,000rpm. There are also six catalytic converters at play.

Supplied Power is rated at 422kW, down from the circa-670kW of Mercedes-AMG’s 2017 F1 contender. Imagine if it was run at full power...

With a motorsport-derived carbon monocoque, it features the fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all‑wheel drive with a hybrid-driven rear axle and electrically driven front axle with torque vectoring. With one combustion engine and no fewer than four electric motors (including one devoted entirely to spooling the turbo), the hybrid delivers a total of 782 kW, and a top speed that’s capped at 352 km/h.

"I’m proud of the whole AMG team – everyone who was involved in this project. The various departments in Affalterbach as well as our colleagues at HPP in Brixworth never gave up and continued to push the dream of this vehicle.” said Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑AMG GmbH.

“This success is the well-deserved reward for their hard work. Even though the AMG ONE is certainly more at home on a Grand Prix circuit than on the Nordschleife – as is so often the case with this project – we’ve simply gone one step further. We’re the first ever to have taken on the challenges of the Nürburgring with a super sports car. That’s also what makes this project so unique and I’m very happy about this fantastic lap time.”