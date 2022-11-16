Fifth-gen Lexus RX going hybrid-only in New Zealand

Lexus has given the new RX a turbocharged engine and a special all-wheel drive system.

Lexus NZ has announced that the freshly updated Lexus RX will only be available in electrified hybrid variants, offering enhanced efficiency and performance.

The range will consist of four models, starting with the RX 350h having a 2.5L petrol hybrid powertrain, E-Four all-wheel drive system and three specification levels; RX 350h at $120,900, Limited at $131,900 and Limited with an Enhancement Pack at $135,900. The fourth model is the RX 500h F Sport Performance, which gets a turbocharged 2.4L engine, six-speed automatic transmission, Direct4 AWD system, and an upgraded 273kW hybrid system.

The fifth generation RX has undergone a complete renewal that adopts the next-generation Lexus design, an evolved performance through the Lexus Driving Signature and a new cockpit design based on the Tazuna concept that refines the “human-centered philosophy” present in Lexus’ vehicles.

Lexus New Zealand General Manager Andrew Davis says the fifth generation RX offers a diverse lineup of powertrains focused on meeting customers around New Zealand. Since the pioneering RX arrived in New Zealand in 2003 it has become a Lexus bestseller.

“The 2023 Lexus RX is a completely reinvented model that opens a major new chapter in the evolution of this iconic SUV. The RX 350h picks up from and extends the driving and luxury experience of the previous RX 450h, while the RX 500h charges into completely new territory offering the power and handling of a turbocharged engine matched to our latest hybrid and all-wheel drive technology,” he says.

Supplied A new high-tech interior is coming as standard.

Adding that as a core model for Lexus in New Zealand, the RX contributes to their reduction efforts to become a carbon-neutral society, while staying close to the increasingly diversified needs and lifestyles of customers.

While the RX 350h comprises a high degree of luxury and premium materials, the Limited and Limited Enhancement Pack variants add further features.

The Limited adds more than 20 variations including 21-inch dark metallic alloy wheels, world first Bladescan adaptive high-beam headlights – a technology which uses a rotating blade-shaped mirror for enhanced illumination from LED headlights, a Qi wireless device charger and adaptive variable suspension.

Supplied The RX500h will be the range-topping model, boasting a 2.4-litre turbocharged hybrid powertrain.

The Limited Enhancement Pack includes the Lexus TeamMate advanced drive function designed to partner with and assist the driver in safety and convenience while driving, advanced parking system, a digital rearview mirror, and a panoramic roof.

Apart from the performance upgrades, the RX 500h F SPORT Performance includes 20 further variations to the Limited including Dynamic Rear Steering, and F SPORT styling package.

All models will be arriving in New Zealand for test drives in early 2023.