Citroen's first plug-in model is nearly here

The Citroen C5 Aircross has been given a plug.

The updated Citroen C5 Aircross SUV has just landed, and with its launch becomes the first electrified Citroen model to be sold in NZ.

The new Citroen C5 Aircross is offered with two powertrain variants, however, both have the same ‘Shine’ trim. The Shine Petrol (available now) starts at $58,990 and the Shine PHEV Plug-In Hybrid (arriving from December 2022) kicks off at $79,990.

Both models qualify for clean car rebates with the petrol model getting $1,201 and the PHEV getting $5,750, thanks to improved aerodynamics and a more efficient engine.

Supplied The facelifted C5 Aircross brings a smart new light array on the nose, as well as other styling updates.

The Citroen C5 Aircross facelift is the first plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain within the Citroen NZ line-up, and the first time the new electrified powertrain option has been made available on any Citroen model.

The PHEV offers up to 47km of emission-free travel in full electric mode with a powerful plug-in hybrid 1.6L PureTech engine delivering a combined 165kW and an eight-speed automatic gearbox driving the front wheels.

Supplied The plug-in hybrid model will be supported by an efficient petrol-powered option.

Meanwhile, the petrol-only model gets a 133kW 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Arek Zywot, Citroen NZ Commercial Manager, said given the pre-facelift C5 Aircross model achieved flagship status within the Citroën range by showcasing the brand’s savoir-faire and attention to detail on comfort, the new facelift was always going to raise the benchmark.

“Citroen has big aspirations for the brand in New Zealand with the rapid electrification of the line-up from now on. This New C5 Aircross Facelift PHEV is just the start with more electrified, fuel-efficient and clean-car eligible models to follow,” he said.

Supplied The new interior has been taken from the C4.

The exterior has been redesigned with a new front face that delivers a robust, dynamic, modern look complemented by the new distinctive Citroen LED lightning signature. While the interior comes with a configurable 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and new 10-inch HD touchscreen.

The C5’s market-leading, next-generation Advanced Comfort seats feature an extra 15mm layer of foam, and it is the only SUV in its segment to offer three individually sliding, reclining and folding same-size rear seats, allowing passengers to enjoy cabin and boot space in an appealing SUV design.

“If you’re looking for a cool looking medium-size SUV with a practical and cosy interior, this is your car. It’s about experiencing the best-in-class comfort on the market.”