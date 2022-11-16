Porsche's all-electric Macan could come with big power

The Porsche Macan will get a fully electric version very soon, with a debut expected by the end of 2023.

While Porshe is pushing to keep its internal combustion engines alive and kicking, including investing in synthetic, carbon-neutral fuels, its future will undoubtedly be centered around EVs. By 2030, Porsche expects to have more than 80% of its sales to be EVs and arguably critical to this target will be the PPE platform co-developed with Audi. The first to ride on it will be the upcoming Macan EV.

At a recent event at the Porsche Experience Center in Franciacorta, Italy, the German automaker not only revealed info on the PPE platform but also added a few more details about their new and much anticipated electric crossover.

According to Porsche, the PPE platform can be easily adjusted to different wheelbases, track widths, and ground clearances in order to fit a variety of the group’s vehicles, the Audi A6 e-tron sedan, for example but apparently won’t be used for Porsche's electric sports car models, as the PPE won't support more than two electric motors or the use of wheel-mounted hub motors.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The new PPE platform will replace the Taycan’s J1 architecture.

However, the new PPE platform will allow for both rear- and all-wheel-drive setups, with permanently excited synchronous electric motors providing the power - maximum output initially set at around 450kW and 1000Nm and a one-speed gearbox will be used instead of the two-speed unit in the Taycan.

As with the Taycan, the Macan EV’s PPE platform will utilise an 800-volt electrical architecture, and every Macan EV will use a lithium-ion battery mounted in the floor of the vehicle with a gross capacity of around 100kWh. Charging rates are expected to better the Taycan's 270kW, with Porsche targeting the ability to recharge the Macan EV from 5-80% in under 25 minutes.

Porsche has given the Macan an update before the model goes fully electric. Don't worry though, the combustion version will still sell alongside.

Porsche has also developed a thing called ‘bank charging’, where if the charging station only uses a 400v system, the Macan’s 800-volt battery will effectively split into two 400v batteries that can be charged at the same time.

Porsche claims that the Macan EV will be the sportiest model in its segment, thanks to its ‘performance rear axle’. The rear electric motor will be mounted behind the rear axle, recalling the positioning of the flat-six engine in the 911 sports car and shifting the weight balance rearwards to a 48/52 percent split. This should improve the Macan’s agility when accelerating out of corners.

The brand also revealed that the Macan EV will have a revised unequal-length control arm front suspension and a multi-link rear setup that is attached to the body by an elastically-mounted sub-frame. Meanwhile, the rear motor is directly connected to the body structure at four points which is said to improve driving precision, rigidity, and NVH (Noise, Vibration, Harshness).

Supplied The electric Macan will exist alongside the combustion version but be a totally different beast.

Certain trims will also come fitted with a fully-variable electronically-controlled rear differential and, for the first time on a Macan, rear-wheel steering that can adjust by up to five degrees. The all-wheel drive system will permit fully variable torque distribution between the front and rear axles.

The all-electric Macan will also feature the Porsche Active Suspension Management system (PASM), available with both air suspension and steel suspension setups and two-valve shock absorbers that can adjust independently, creating a more adaptable suspension and better distinguishing the different drive modes. Air suspension will also allow the body to lower at higher speeds to stretch the range while wheels be available up to 22-inches.

Although more details on the all-electric crossover and Porsche's PPE platform is expected next year, Porsche is still on track to officially reveal the Macan Electric in late 2023/early 2024 with deliveries expected later in 2024.