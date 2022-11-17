Explainer: What the hell is the Clean Car Standard?

The Clean Car Standard is set to kick in on the 1st of January 2023. If you’re confused about what it actually means and how it differs from the Clean Car Discount that’s already in play, you’re not alone. Let’s dive into what it is and how it might affect you.

The Clean Car Standard (CCS)

Electrified vehicles will be important for importers to keep their fleet CO2 levels low.

By design, the CCS is for the car industry, rather than buyers. It encourages importers to meet stringent CO2 targets, through either a “pay-as-you-go” plan (more suited to those not importing many vehicles at a time) or a “fleet average” scheme (the main importers in New Zealand).

If the CO2 average of an importer’s fleet ends up over the limit it will get fined, while fleets under the limit get credits which can be used as a buffer for impending fines or traded to other brands.

The difference between it and the Clean Car Discount is that the Standard is designed to encourage the industry to bring cleaner cars into the country, while the Discount aims to encourage people to buy them.

The Standard works on a "complex calculation of weights and targets", according to the Government, which ultimately means that the CO2 limit comes from how much a vehicle weighs. Heavier models, like utes, won’t be hurt quite as hard, but light vehicles will need to meet an extremely low CO2 figure in order not to get fined.

Fleet milestones are currently set at 145g/km for cars and 218.3g/km for utes for 2023, and 63.3g/87.2g respectively from 2027. Penalties are set at $45 per gram of CO2 (half that for used cars) multiplied by the sum of emissions above the target from every vehicle sold. Considering this could apply over thousands of vehicles, those fees will ramp up fast. The Motor Industry Association (MIA) estimates that in 2023 alone, the new car sector could incur tens of millions in penalties.

Theoretically, there won’t be any price changes as a result of the CCS because the Government expects distributors to offset their higher-emitting vehicles with cleaner cars. Toyota, for example, is in a good position for this, with a huge range of hybrids available to balance out the likes of the Hilux, Hiace, Land Cruiser and Supra.

Toyota is well-positioned for the Clean Car Standard with plenty of hybrids to offset its high-emitters.

On the other hand, manufacturers that import lots of lightweight but high-emitting vehicles (relatively speaking), will be penalised quite a lot under this system. It doesn’t help that New Zealand isn’t really big enough to have much say in what carmakers build, meaning these brands can’t exactly ask for more hybrids or electric vehicles.

Most manufacturers are preparing new models for major market targets, like the Euro7 emissions standards and Europe’s phasing out of combustion, currently set for 2035.

Mark Stockdale, principle technical adviser for the MIA, said that it is concerned the targets are too steep and too soon, partly as New Zealand importers place orders some 18 months ahead of time, meaning orders for 2023 products were placed before the Clean Car Standard was finalised.

It won't just be utes going up in price, says the MIA. The entire car industry could spike.

At the end of the day, it is likely that, despite what the Government wants to happen, the Clean Car Standard will raise prices for new and freshly imported used vehicles from 2023.

“The only solution then, is for the importers to pass those penalties on in the price of the vehicle as an overhead. But unlike the CCD, we don’t know exactly how much those penalties will be per vehicle – it depends on what the average fleet emissions for each importer looks like at the end of the year, and also, how they choose to recover those penalties,” said Stockdale.

The Clean Car Discount/Programme (CCD/CCP)

As a refresher, the Clean Car Discount (also called the Clean Car Programme) is the ‘feebate’ that charges high-emitting vehicles extra on the first purchase and gives money back on low or zero emissions vehicles.

Back at the start of April 2022, the previous “EVs get the full rebate, PHEVs get half the rebate, and everything else gets nothing” approach was ditched in favour of a sliding scale based on emissions.

This means that low-emission vehicles – even ones without extra electricals – can qualify for a rebate, provided they cost under $80,000. All high-emissions vehicles get charged, regardless of how much they cost.The discount also opened up to used cars, but only for first registrations.

Confusingly, Waka Kotahi NZTA alternates between figures including and excluding GST. The maximum rebate is $8625 for new vehicles and $3450 for used imports, which includes GST. In this case, GST actually seems to benefit buyers.

Waka Kotahi The Clean Car Discount’s current (as of November 2022) sliding scale.

But how do they figure out how much to charge? That comes down to how much carbon they pump out of their exhausts.

0g/km of CO2

Fully electric vehicles get the full $8625 ($7500+GST) rebate still, because they don’t produce CO2 during driving.

1 to 56g/km of CO2

Any new car that emits between 1 and 56g/km of CO2 will be eligible for a rebate of $5000+GST, while a newly-registered used car in the same band will be eligible for a $2000+GST rebate. This will mainly be made up of plug-in hybrids.

57 to 146g/km of CO2

Any new car that emits between 57 and 146g/km of CO2 will attract a rebate calculated by taking the full amount of $7500+GST and deducting the result of “emissions X $50 X 130/145”. This means a car that emits 123g/km of CO2 will get a rebate of $1987+GST.

The equation for freshly-registered used imports is “emissions X $20 X 130/145” deducted from the maximum rebate of $3000+GST, meaning a used import emitting the same 123g/km of CO2 will get a rebate of $750+GST.

146g/km and 192g/km

This is in the ‘zero’ band, which means cars emitting between 146g/km and 192g/km don’t incur a fee or a rebate.

193g/km of CO2 and above

Despite this category starting at 193g/km, the counting begins with 186. Every gram of CO2 over 186 will attract a fee of $50, capped at a maximum of $4500+GST.

This means a new vehicle that emits 193g/km of CO2 would attract a fee of $350+GST, while something that emits 250g/km of CO2 will attract a fee of $3200+GST.

For newly imported used vehicles the fee-per-gram is $37.50, up to a maximum of $2500+GST.