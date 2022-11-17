7 weird and wonderful cars in Jay Leno’s garage

In case you were unaware, Jay Leno is a massive petrolhead. He has a car and motorbike collection of nearly 300, one of which he was working on recently when it sprayed petrol on his face and hands. At the same time a spark triggered an explosion, setting the comedian on fire.

He was taken to the burn ward at Grossman Burn Center where he remains. In a statement Leno said: “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Thankfully, quick intervention from Leno’s friend prevented serious damage to his ears and eyes, not to mention his life, although skin grafts may still be necessary.

MARIO ANZUONI Jay Leno was recently burned while working on one of his many, many cars.

They also stopped the fire from spreading further in Leno’s garage. Some cars Leno owns are seriously rare, others are surprisingly pedestrian, but all are very cool. Let’s take a look at some of the more interesting models in Jay Leno’s garage.

2006 Ariel Atom

Brian Snelson via Wikimedia The Ariel Atom is blisteringly quick, but not entirely... enclosed.

You might already be familiar with the Ariel Atom, as it is the car that famously melted Jeremy Clarkson’s face on Top Gear. In 2005, Ariel signed a deal with Brammo Motorsports in Oregon to start producing the car in the US, and Leno bought number 001.

"There are no doors, there's no windscreen, there are no windows, there's nothing other than what you need to go fast, handle and stop... and it does its job brilliantly," Leno said about the car.

1996 Mazda MX-5

SUPPLIED The first generation of Mazda MX-5, pop-up headlights included.

Anyone will tell you the best affordable driver’s car is the Mazda MX-5, or Miata as it’s known overseas. The original 1989 model made do with a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder making a modest 86kW/136Nm, but it only needed to motivate 960kg of car.

In 1994, Mazda enlarged the engine to 1.8L, upping power to 96kW/149Nm, which was further boosted to 99kW/155Nm for 1996. Leno’s MX-5 is a ‘96 model, arguably the best of the first generation, with the man saying about the little roadster: "it's not about going fast – it's about going swiftly."

2012 Tata Nano

Leno bought one of the first Tata Nanos off the line back in 2012, despite it not being legal to drive on US roads due to import laws. He told CNN he liked it because it’s a “great city car... I like this car for what it represents to India.

“To me, India is turning up with more engineers and scientist than anyone else. In the old days, technology was expensive and labour was cheap. Now, it flipped. Now technology is cheap and labour is expensive.”

1911 Christie Fire Engine

Most people would secretly like to say they own a firetruck, and Leno owns a pretty unique one. The Christie Fire Engine comes from 1911 and uses a bizzare front-wheel drive system in which the tyre rotates around the stationary wheel hub. Leno says it might even be the first fire truck in Los Angeles, despite the fact his one says Wayne, New Jersey on the side.

Power comes from a rather sizeable 20-litre four-cylinder engine (each cylinder displaces five litres, the same as one entire Mustang V8)

2015 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R

Supplied/Ford The Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R is not entirely unusual, but it’s certainly fantastic.

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R is a truly spectacular piece of kit. It’s not exactly unexpected for Leno to own this car, but it’s awesome, so here it is. In fact, Leno called the GT350R the “pinnacle of Mustang development” a few years back, adding that it “has probably the greatest engine currently being produced in America.”

It doesn’t use the same 5.0-litre V8 as the regular Mustang GT, nor does it get the monstrous supercharged engine from the GT500. Instead it gets a screaming naturally aspirated 5.2-litre “Voodoo” flat-plane V8, built to rival Ferrari’s V8s.

1963 Chrysler Turbine

Leno’s Chrysler Turbine is a rather fantastic looking example of 1960s America looking into the future. They only built 55 of the things, and despite roaring like a jet fighter, it didn’t seem to actually perform any better than the cheaper piston engines. Chrysler ended up crushing most of the prototypes, save for nine that ended up in museums.

Leno said in a column on Hagerty that he paid “a lot” of money for his one, and just drove it around for years. “The car runs on gas, diesel, kerosene–anything that will burn with oxygen. When they took it to Mexico, they ran it on tequila. When they took it to France, it ran on Chanel No. 5.”

2006 GM EcoJet

Supplied This is the Leno/GM collaboration, the EcoJet. Apparently it leaves behind the smell of French fries in its wake.

The EcoJet is a result of a collaboration between General Motors and Leno himself, designed to be a showcase of GM’s engineers.

It was built on a Corvette-based hydroformed aluminium chassis with carbon fibre-reinforced polymer bodywork, while the turbine engine runs on biodiesel, producing roughly 484kW/542Nm. Funnily enough, the fuel is essentially refined cooking oil, meaning the engine produces the same kind of smell as cooking French fries.