Car 101: Do 'unlucky' car colours exist?

Superstition is a funny old thing, because although the irrational belief that something ‘supernatural’ positively or negatively influences our fortunes may seem nonsensical, many still believe in it. Everything from the smashing of mirrors to the accidental spilling of salt apparently falls under its spell and even the colour of your car. So, is there any truth to it or is it all just hogwash?

Okay, so what’s the most unlucky car colour?

Here’s where perception lords over reality. In a recent poll by vehicle insurer Be Wiser, green has been voted the unluckiest colour for cars, tallying up 36% of the votes. Red came a relatively close second with 20% of the votes and then other common car colours coming in with numbers that progressively dropped from 9%.

Nile Bijoux Red is the second most unlucky colour, according to the public.

However, research has revealed that black vehicles are the most dangerous on the road, with one study finding that you're 47% more likely to be in a crash if you drive a black vehicle. Besides black, other dangerous car colours are grey (11% higher risk), silver (10% higher risk), blue (7%), and red (7%).

Conversely, studies found that white cars are 12% less likely to get into an accident than black cars are, regardless of the time of day. Also, cream, beige and yellow cars ranked closely behind white, with yellow actually surpassing white as the safest colour in some studies.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Black cars are the most likely to be involved in an accident, but there’s a good reason for that.

There’s quite a simple reason for all this, but it’s a bit boring. Sorry. Brightly coloured vehicles like white and yellow cars are less likely to be involved in an accident is the same reason they’re less likely to be stolen, and that’s simply down to visibility. At night, a white car is much easier to see than a darkly coloured car, but even in daylight, darker cars have less contrast with the road.

So why green?

“My friend swears that their green car is cursed” are the sorts of statements that have been indelibly inked into folklore, but is there any truth behind them?

According to legend, when it comes to fortunes (miss or otherwise), as a colour, green is a bit of a mixed bag. Some counties and cultures deem green to symbolise hope and immortality, while others view it as unlucky due to malicious forest spirits “permanently spiriting away or evilly influencing into dangerous or foolhardy acts” any mortal being fool enough to parade about in any green tints.

The bias against green is rampant throughout the racing industry, with some drivers refusing to drive green cars for fear of crashing. This prejudice dates to the earliest days of motor racing, when some of the most infamous racing fatalities were brought about behind the wheel of a green racing machine.

Possibly compounding this myth, anyone holding such an ‘anti-green’ superstition would almost certainly notice when any green cars are involved in accidents, but as with black cars, this is not a reflection of the number of crashes caused by green cars, but rather an indicator of people’s bias towards them.

Supplied Green cars are not more likely to have a crash, despite what you may have heard.

It must be said though that in the motoring world, green is more relaxing on the eye, so you might be less likely to notice a green car on the road. Car manufacturers have actually taken this into consideration more recently and as such you tend to find that the greens on vehicles nowadays will be either very dark as seen in Mini’s ‘British Racing green’, or very pale like Ford’s Bohai Bay Mint.

But red cars get pulled over more, don’t they?

Um, no. In fact white cars actually get pulled over the most, red comes in second, with grey and silver taking third and fourth place, respectively.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff White cars get pulled over the most, but you can’t blame the colour for your right foot...

Although red is a more popular colour for sports cars, what’s important to remember here is that your risk for being pulled over is far more dependent on your driving behaviour than the make and model of your car. Police are looking to pull cars over more for the way they drive rather than its colour.

So the fact is there’s no evidence to support this myth. At the end of the day, if the police catch you speeding, you can’t blame it on the colour of your car.

Which colours are easier to keep clean?

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Silver hides dirt the best, if you’re not the best at keeping on top of washing your car.

Rather than easier to clean, here it’s better to ask what colour hides dirt better. Black and white cars are the worst offenders as they tend to look dirtier quicker. But at the other end of the scale, silver paints hide dirt quite well. Colours such as gold and brown are also top contenders to keep your car looking cleaner for longer.

Should I consider colour as a factor when buying a car?

Yes and no. If the driving force for colour is superstition, then quite frankly no - although you’ll probably disagree. However, with the inclusion of fact and logic, garish, bright colours may give you the edge when it comes to being seen on the road, but may potentially restrict the pool of buyers when it comes to resale.

On the flip-side, statistically speaking, black increases the chances of a crash and theft, but ‘sober colours’ are best when it comes to long-term value retention, because they have the broadest appeal. White keeps the vehicle slightly cooler by virtue of reflecting more sunlight and heat, and for those that want to spend more time driving and less time washing, maybe silver is worth a look.

As they say, the choice is yours.