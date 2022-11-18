Toyota has given the Prius a massive update but we won't get it

The Toyota Prius has been updated with new looks, new powertrains, more tech, and we won't get it.

Toyota has revealed the fifth-generation Prius, a model set to skip over New Zealand.

At the recent Corolla Cross reveal, Toyota New Zealand said the Prius would be retired locally for 2023 after slow sales and the electrification of the rest of the range. That’s understandable but it’s still a bit of a shame, because the new Prius is quite an attractive thing.

Toyota calls the design “Hybrid Reborn”, using the same body shape as older models but with a lower centre of gravity and a wider stance. Toyota says the roofline is 50mm lower than before and the rear of the vehicle is about 25mm wider, while larger wheels on higher-spec models (up to 19 inches) help catch the eye. The wheelbase is also 50mm longer than before.

Supplied The new Prius is quite an attractive eco-machine. Too bad we won’t get it.

Additionally, the hip point is about one inch lower than the previous generation Prius, while the battery placement is optimised for a low centre of gravity and enhanced luggage capacity.

Around the back is a smart full-width light bar while the front gets C-shaped headlights.

Supplied The interior is mighty attractive with that new infotainment screen.

The cabin is an attractive blend of dark tones with a large central infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, high-mounted digital dash and manual air-con controls. Cloth and synthetic leather trims will be available.

Power for the standard hybrid will come from either a 1.8-litre or 2.0-lire four-cylinder, the smaller making 103kW and the larger offering 144kW. Both can optionally send power to all four wheels with Toyota’s E-Four all-wheel drive system.

A newly developed lithium-ion battery pack offers a 15% increase in output compared to the previous generation nickel metal battery – reducing the size and the weight.

Supplied The Prius will be available in hybrid and plug-in hybrid trims overseas.

The plug-in hybrid uses the 2.0-litre exclusively and makes up to 167kW, hitting 100kph in a brisk 6.7 seconds. This uses a 13.6kWh battery pack to offer as much as 70km of electric driving.

A bunch of active safety will be standard as well, including pre-collision with pedestrian detection, lane tracing assist and adaptive cruise control.

The new Prius will be priced before the end of the year for overseas markets.