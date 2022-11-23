Car 101: Five annoying things in cars (and why they exist)

Car makers are always after the latest and greatest new features. Sometimes they try a little too hard.

It’s fair to say that modern vehicles are safer, more frugal and better equipped now than they’ve ever been. With everything from double-digit airbags and numerous camera views, to collision avoidance measures and even cylinder shut-downs, all developed to ‘enhance’ your drive, save your fuel and more importantly, ensure you and your family get home in one piece.

However, it would appear that this seemingly ever-increasing raft of ‘driving aids’ aren’t for everyone - and here are five things that irk us the most.

First up, something that new cars DON’T have: a full-size spare wheel

Supplied/Stuff Full-size spare wheels aren’t really a thing any more.

A recent survey has found that by far the most annoying thing about many new vehicles is that they don't have a full-size spare wheel. It would appear that manufacturers of new vehicles are opting for either ‘space savers’ (those skinny bicycle-size wheels with a max speed of 80km/h), an air pump (for a puncture?), or a can of what looks like shaving foam but is really tyre sealant to replace this previously common car accessory. And oddly enough, many of these substitutes dwell in areas that have enough room to fit a full-sized wheel!

As it turns out, aside from things like the cost of an extra alloy, the space required and their additional weight, the main reason that your new car doesn’t have a real spare wheel in the boot is that they are rarely used. I mean, ask yourself, do you even know what lies under the floor of your boot?

Supplied Blowouts can be dealt with through spray-in foam that seals the hole from the inside or special run-flat tyres.

Advancements in tyre technology have improved their safety and durability no end (gone are the days of cheap remounds) and the risk of a puncture has been significantly reduced with the invention of the tubeless tyre. Plus there are even ‘run-flats’ now, that are designed to get you home without the need to get out of the car.

On top of the above, a regular service and WOF will (hopefully) pick up on any tyre degradation and your new car probably comes with roadside assistance. So before you rant about the lack of a spare, consider this - do you really want to stand out in the pouring rain and change a flat?

Stop/start function

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Stop-start systems are designed to reduce fuel consumption while a car is stopped.

Stalling at the lights was once the sign of a novice driver (or a vehicle in dire need of a service), but nowadays, we all understand the fuel-saving advantages of having a stop/start system in our cars. In fact, studies have shown that this new idle-stop technology can achieve fuel savings of up to 15%, which with today’s prices is not to be sniffed at.

But as with some of the other ‘improvements’, there are a remarkable number of us that would prefer it wasn’t there. For although much of the time this feature works well, if the engine ‘cuts out’ when you are waiting to pull away at a junction or when trying to parallel park, it has the capacity to be infuriating.

Thankfully, it appears that the vehicle manufacturers are way ahead of you here, and for those that wish the idle-stop function to um, stop, most vehicles offer a button (a circled A) to simply push and opt-out.

Lane Keep Assist

Supplied Active safety is definitely a good thing, but lane-keep assist can become quite irritating.

Whether ‘alert’ or ‘assist’, the (LKA) lane-keeping aid in modern vehicles is now one of the things that help it gain a five-star ANCAP safety rating, and as such is obviously becoming a must have.

In its defence (as if it needs it) this aid’s beep, wobble or active movement of the steering wheel could be the difference between staying in your lane or ultimate disaster but it too, has the ability to annoy.

LKA’s seem perfectly at home on the main NZ highways, however, depending on the marque or model, these systems can sometimes be too intrusive, violently snapping you back into your lane, or don’t work how or when they should - the result is frustration and ire.

Of course we wouldn’t recommend turning off any modern safety aid, but for those keen to go ‘old school’, buttons can often be found on the dash or steering wheel, or it may require a deep dive into the infotainment menu.

Haptic/Touch or Voice control systems

Dave McLeod/Stuff Touch-based controls, like on the steering wheel here, are high-tech but annoying when they don’t work.

As vehicles have advanced in technology, so too has their switches and dials. Gone are the satisfying clicks, clacks or slides of knobs and switches, now they’ve been replaced with fingertip swipes or capacitive resistance.

While we may concede that the ‘infotainment screen’ requires touch and swipe rather than buttons - do the AC dial, volume control and the buttons on the steering wheel really need to be replaced?

While these touch-sensitive updates do work (maybe requiring nimble fingers), for some drivers, it only takes the merest of slips before their eardrums are blown or they’re melting in a furnace. What’s more, adjusting anything via a touchscreen can be quite distracting as there is often a rabbit-hole of sub-menus to go down, and depending on what you’ve eaten, the screen soon becomes full of greasy fingermarks.

Oh and don’t get us started about voice control systems. For although they’ve improved significantly over the years, many of us still find ourselves screaming obscenities at a system that ‘didn’t quite get that’ and ‘could we repeat it’

Inaccurate sat navs (or no navigation at all)

Most modern day vehicles nowadays come with either an inbuilt navigation system (some are now ‘live’ too) or have the ability to utilise the one on your smartphone. Both options have to be better than a folding map, or (last result for some) resorting to asking someone directions - that is, unless they get it wrong.

Let’s face it, being sent down a wrong (or dead-end) street, arriving at the incorrect entrance to a point of interest or finding that a friend’s new street is not listed at all, would be the cause of much annoyance to many - and rightly so. After all, is it too much to ask for our maps to keep up with our ever-changing towns and cities or have us seamlessly avoid traffic congestion? We think not.