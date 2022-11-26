BMW revives the 3.0 CSL

BMW has brought back the iconic 3.0 CSL as a finale to the 50th anniversary of M.

The original E9 CSL came out in the 1970s, and while it wasn’t actually badged an M car, it was the one that started it all. BMW built the car as a homologation special to make the car eligible for the European Touring Car Championship and, as such, only 1265 were ever built.

BMW gave it a thinner steel body, aluminium doors, bonnet and bootlid and perspex side windows, all to reduce weight, along with that iconic body kit. Fun fact: the wing wasn’t legal in Germany at the time, so BMW sold the CSL with the wing in the boot for owners to install themselves.

Supplied The 3.0 CSL is back with plenty of aero and plenty of power.

This new 3.0 CSL continues many of those themes, with carbon fibre reinforced plastic on “virtually all bodywork sections”, like the roof, bonnet, boot lid, front and rear aprons and side panel attachments... and sills, rear diffuser, wing and spoiler. It’s all handmade, too.

Styling changes include a slightly smaller kidney grille with a satin silver surround, recesses in the nose for cooling the engine and brakes, and throwback bonnet-mounted air fins. Laser headlights from the M4 CSL come with yellow race-inspired accents, and there are bulging fenders to house 20-inch lightweight wheels.

Supplied The paint requires a grand total of 134 processes, adding a total of 6700 hours of manual labour.

Finally, there’s a gorgeous rear wing, enclosed at the sides like the original, and paired with a carbon diffuser under the rear end as well as an E9-flavoured roof-mounted spoiler.

Under the bonnet is a reworked version of the 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight six found in the M3 and M4, but now benefitting from BMW’s DTM-winning racer.

It gets a rigid crankcase, a forged lightweight crankshaft and 3D-printed cylinder head core. The cooling system and oil supply are also designed for “extremely dynamic driving situations.”

Supplied A manual transmission is the only option here.

All in, the engine now produces an extremely healthy 412kW/550Nm, the most power ever from a road-going BMW straight-six. It revs to 7200rpm and sings through a titanium exhaust backbox.

That power is sent to the rear axle through a six-speed manual exclusively, which boasts a specific shift knob. BMW says its white surface, the engraved gearshift diagram and the number 50, is reminiscent of the beginnings of BMW M GmbH in the 1970s.

The transmission gets a new shift assistant, which uses a connection speed control to ensure slip-free clutch engagement after downshifting when braking for corners. It can be activated or deactivated by the driver.

Supplied Just 50 will be built, and they won’t come cheap. But we’d bet the 3.0 CSL will be worth it.

All 3.0 CSLs get carbon-ceramic brakes, an M rear differential, track-oriented adaptive M suspension, and carbon bucket seats inside. Like the M4 CSL, the rear seats have been ditched in favour of a place to store two race helmets.

Interested? BMW is only building 50 across the world and each one takes 30 trained M technicians to build. They go through eight production cycles taking up to 10 days each, and will be built at the same factory as 7 Series and Rolls-Royce components.

Price is an unknown at the moment, but expect it to be a lot. Plus, BMW told Stuff that the car is “a limited edition, left-hand-drive model for specific markets and hence will not be introduced here by BMW New Zealand.”