The Fuell Fllow has hit production (again)

Eric Buell’s newest venture, Fuell, has put its electric commuter bike back into production after Covid disrupted the original run.

After the original reveal in 2019, Fuell’s Fllow e-commuter was hurt by massive disruptions from the Covid pandemic, hitting the supply chains first then some suppliers. Some specific developments were postponed, with the risk of being cancelled. Investors got cold feet, said Fuell, with some investment promises put on hold, and others rescinding their commitments entirely.

Thankfully, it seems that the company has bounced back, with batteries and other parts becoming more affordable and suppliers ready to engage again.

Supplied The Fllow generates a rather substantial 750Nm of torque from its wheel-mounted electric motor.

The Fllow comes in two grades, the 1 and 1S. The 1 is a reduced power version with 11kW for certain licensing requirements, while the 1S offers the full 35kW. Both get a huge 750Nm of torque, which almost seems too good to be true...

In any case, Fuell claims a 0-100kph time of 3.5 seconds, which is nothing to sniff at.

Supplied Fuell says the e-commuter can ride for 240km in urban scenarios.

The motor is connected to a 10kWh battery, enough for 240km of urban riding. It can charge at rates up to 50kW on a DC fast charger, enabling a 20-90% charge time of around 15 minutes.

The Fllow weighs in at a relatively lithe 180kg, and with 17-inch wheels, it should be quite a nimble thing.

It also boasts lots of tech, with cameras on the front and rear ends for collision warning, blind spot detection, active road navigation, and more. The bike also gets a connected app, which can switch the bike on, show its charge level and location, open the storage area, and supply navigation data.

Supplied The digital dash can be connected to an app for more functionality.

Fuell designed the Fllow in a modular way to evolve with technology and allow for upgradeability. The battery pack, rear wheel motor, and fast charging socket can be upgraded to your preferences.

The connected dashboard also receives regular updates, so you’ll always have access to the latest technology. You can even start with a 11kW Fllow-1 and upgrade to the full-power 35kW Fllow-1S when you’re ready!

Really, the only problem so far is that it looks like the Fllow is only going on sale in America. It’s affordable, with a targeted price of US$11,995 (NZ$19,176), and highly specced. Hopefully it will eventually make its way to New Zealand.