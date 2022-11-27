Subaru reveals sixth-generation Impreza hatch

The sixth-generation of Impreza is an all-round evolution of the outgoing model.

The silk has come off the sixth-generation Subaru Impreza revealing an all-new design, improved performance, enhanced safety features, and updated multimedia technology.

A mainstay of the brand since it first hit the production line in 1991, the new Subaru Impreza is currently only shown as a US model.

It sits on the Subaru Global Platform which has been enhanced with a full inner frame construction, and when combined with additional structural adhesive and higher suspension rigidity, and a dual-pinion electronic power steering rack, “improves the dynamic driving performance.”

SUpplied The same platform lies underneath but, in the US at least, there’s a new engine coming.

The renowned Subaru symmetrical all-wheel drive system has been revised too, offering a faster response time, more agile handling and better cornering, while under the bonnet lies a smoother and quieter 2.0-litre 4-cylinder direct-injection boxer engine offering 112kW/197Nm.

In terms of design, the exterior boasts a more athletic appeal while inside, its functional and sporty design is a natural fit for both driving and activity time, with a more supportive front seat design that increases overall comfort and minimises fatigue. Plus, the Impreza’s control system has been updated to focus specifically on occupied seats, for improved comfort and fuel economy.

SUpplied The larger 11.6-inch infotainment screen has made it to the Impreza too.

For the first time in an Impreza, Infotainment comes by way of a Subaru 11.6-inch infotainment system and includes wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto and a whole host of safety features - including a new generation EyeSight Driver Assist Technology with a wider field of view and updated control software that can respond more quickly to situations such as a bicycle crossing in front of the vehicle’s path.

For those looking to take it up a level (or two), there’s also a new RS trim that sits at the top of the 2023 Impreza range. It features a powerful 2.5-litre boxer engine (134kW/241Nm) paired with a Lineartronic CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters.

The RS’s exterior comes with unique trim elements including RS badging on the front doors and rear hatch; and 18-inch alloy wheels in a dark grey finish. Additionally, there’s a black finish on the front grille, side spoilers, side mirrors.

The RS’s cabin has been enhanced with gunmetal and simulated carbon fibre interior trim accents as well as sport front seats in black cloth with red cloth bolsters, and there’s also an upgraded leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter.

What’s more, available exclusively on this top RS trim level is a Harman Kardon 10-speaker system, a power moonroof, and a 10-way power front driver seat.

At the moment, the RS is a US-only model. Subaru told Stuff that the new Impreza will launch in New Zealand at the end of 2023, and “as yet, we have not been told what models we will get and don’t expect this information until sometime next year.”