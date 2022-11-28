Road rage is heating up in New Zealand

It's not a good idea to get angry behind the wheel. Here's how to keep a cool head.

A local survey of 1000 Kiwis commissioned by AA Insurance has found that road rage and distractions are on the rise in NZ - not exactly ideal as holidaymakers are about to hit the road for summer.

Concerningly, the survey found that 28% of Kiwis have been involved in a road rage incident in the past year, (with drivers aged 18 to 29 years old at the most risk), and 46% percent of respondents believe road rage has become worse since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic - a figure that’s significantly higher amongst Aucklanders (53%).

Worthy of note is that although the survey did not specify what constitutes ‘road rage’, it found that 30% of males nationally said they have been involved in a road rage incident versus 26% of females.

Beau Paparoa, head of motor claims at AA Insurance, said “We’re heading into the first summer in years without Covid-19 travel restrictions, and holiday spots are welcoming back international tourists, so we’re expecting to see plenty of traffic on the roads.

“We know it can be stressful sharing the roads at a chaotic time of year when your resilience may be low and you just want to get to your destination, but we all know that getting angry and impulsive while behind the wheel is never worth it – it’s a recipe for disaster. It always pays to keep a cool head in traffic and queues and take plenty of breaks if you’re getting agitated or aren’t enjoying the ride – this is especially important if you’re starting to drift off or lose your concentration.”

Of the drivers surveyed, 41% ranked other road users (cyclists, drivers, e-scooter users, pedestrians) as the biggest distraction while driving – up from 37% in 2018. Texting or using your mobile phone ranked second, with 26% of respondents saying this is most likely to distract them behind the wheel.

The respondents also identified distracted drivers as the biggest threat to their own safety on the roads, with 69% of them saying that other drivers who were eating, using mobile phones or in-car entertainment pose the biggest risk to them and their passengers.

“With busier roads there is a greater risk of distraction and ultimately vehicle accidents, so we’re calling on all drivers to be extra mindful of each other and allow plenty of time to arrive safely at their destination,” Paparoa added.

More ‘safety issue’ gems gleaned from the survey was that although the number one problem was distracted drivers who were using their phones and/eating, hot on its heels at 65% was dangerous or careless drivers. On top of that, an equal number of respondents (58%) believed that both poorly maintained roads and driving under the influence of alcohol were an issue - with 51% of respondents saying that driving under the influence of drugs was a problem too.

Notably, 59% of North Island respondents found poorly maintained roads an issue compared to 56% of South Island respondents, however, Aucklanders were least likely to mention poorly maintained roads as a safety issue (53%).

So with more holidaymakers undoubtedly taking to the road this summer season, put down your phone, take regular breaks, stay cool and above all, stay safe.