Road test: Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve

JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE L SUMMIT RESERVE

Base price: $134,990 (RightCar estimated Clean Car Programme fee: $4887)

$134,990 (RightCar estimated Clean Car Programme fee: $4887) Powertrain and economy: 3.6-litre petrol V6, 210kW/344Nm, 8-speed automatic, AWD, combined economy 11.9L/100km, CO2 276g/km (source: RightCar).

3.6-litre petrol V6, 210kW/344Nm, 8-speed automatic, AWD, combined economy 11.9L/100km, CO2 276g/km (source: RightCar). Vital statistics: 5204mm long, 2149mm wide, 1817mm high, 3091mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 487 litres, 21-inch alloy wheels.

5204mm long, 2149mm wide, 1817mm high, 3091mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 487 litres, 21-inch alloy wheels. Safety: Not tested.

Not tested. We like: Superbly comfortable and luxurious, high quality interior, awesome stereo, fantastic ride quality, so much space.

Superbly comfortable and luxurious, high quality interior, awesome stereo, fantastic ride quality, so much space. We don't like: Old engine lets the side down, it is rather big…

Are you a Jeep Grand Cherokee owner who has ever looked at your vehicle and thought “This is great, but I wish it was much longer…”? Well, you are in luck, because the latest incarnation of the long-running nameplate launches here with extra length and an extra L to denote that.

OUTSIDE

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The newest Jeep Grand Cherokee is quite different from the outgoing one, with upgrades everywhere.

The latest Grand Cherokee doesn’t stray too far from the expected formula, yet it also refines and modernises the traditional look in every way. From its sleeker headlights right the way back to its subtly sloping roofline, every single part of the Grand Cherokee is different, yet it is still unmistakably a Grand Cherokee.

READ MORE:

* Jeep's new Grand Cherokee heading here

* Jeep teases V8 Wrangler to steal Bronco's thunder

* Sunday Drive: Jaguar I-Pace and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

* How fast does a Jeep really need to go?



Except this one is slightly different: as mentioned, the L on the bum denotes that this is the extra-large (well, extra-long) model that is a new addition to the Grand Cherokee line up and the first version to launch locally.

And extra-large (and long) it truly is, clocking in at a whopping 5.2 metres long and 2.15 metres wide. This size does mean that the L is also a genuine seven seater - the first Grand Cherokee to offer three rows and the first all-new Grand Cherokee in 11 years.

While a shorter five seat version is on its way, the seven-seater is the flagship, being offered here in $99,990 Night Eagle guise, $104,990 Limited guise and the version we test here: the $134,990 Summit Reserve model.

Yes, it is massive and, yes, it is very long, but the proportions are very right, making the Grand Cherokee L a truly handsome people-hauler that is unmistakably a Jeep - even down to its trademark seven-slot grille that is subtly raked forward in a tribute to the original Jeep Wagoneer from 1963.

INSIDE

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The Summit Reserve model is hugely luxurious.

And yes, $134,990 is a lot of money for a Jeep, but it quickly becomes apparent that the Grand Cherokee L is a hell of a lot of Jeep when you climb inside it.

The quality is incredibly high here, with Jeep really pushing the Grand Cherokee L into proper luxury status. Lashings of wood and leather dominate the interior, all of an impressively high quality and truly delightful to the touch.

Open pore timber and quilted leather lend the Jeep the air of a Ron Burgundy boast (“I have many leather-bound books and my apartment smells of rich mahogany”), which suits it perfectly and makes for a truly civilised place to spend time.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff With both rear rows dropped, storage space expands to nearly 2400 litres.

Of course, it is also jam-packed with the latest tech to complement all that luxury, and that massive size means that it can swallow a remarkable amount of gear - 487 litres of cargo space is available with all three rows of seats up, while dropping the third row ups that to 1328 litres.

Dropping the second row unleashes a massive 2393 litres of room in the rear.

UNDER THE BONNET

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Hiding under the bonnet is Jeep’s 3.6-litre Pentastar V6.

Here is where the Grand Cherokee’s proper luxury credentials falter a bit, with the long-serving 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 still doing service.

To its credit, it has been thoroughly overhauled and is significantly more refined than the older unit in the Wrangler, now pumping out 210kW and 344Nm. The Pentastar in the Grand Cherokee L sits on hydraulic mounts for improved refinement and the front axle assembly is now better integrated with the engine, allowing it to sit lower, which is better for handling.

The eight-speed automatic is a lovely transmission, while the V6 has a nicely raspy growl, but it never quite feels properly premium like the rest of the Grand Cherokee.Then there is its fuel consumption, which Jeep claims to be 10.6L/100km, but in reality is a lot closer to 14 in the real world.

Still, while the engine isn’t as premium as the rest of the package, it is hardly a deal-breaker, and if that fuel consumption figure worries you, then the 4xe plug-in hybrid version will be here next year, packing 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 17kWh battery, which will be good for 280kW and 40km of pure-electric driving, while no doubt significantly dropping the Grand Cherokee’s thirst.

ON THE ROAD

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Surprisingly, for such a large vehicle, the Grand Cherokee L is quite agile.

The Grand Cherokee L isn’t exactly a radical departure from the Grand Cherokee recipe on the road, offering up a plush - and very American - ride that is surprisingly well controlled through corners.

Sure, you are always aware it is a big boy, but the chassis feels impressively tied down and agile for such a large American SUV. Road noise is a bit of an issue - no doubt due to the massive 21-inch wheels on the Summit Reserve, as well as the fact that it is remarkably quiet in every other aspect.

VERDICT

The first all-new Grand Cherokee in 11 years is a massive leap over the last one - and that one was pretty impressive in its own right.

The convincing transition into full-blown luxury is somewhat tarnished by the old engine, but it still remains an utterly convincing and compelling package that offers up a superb interior, impressive on-road manners and so much space you will likely struggle to know what to do with it.