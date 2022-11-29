Wonky road markings raise eyebrows on almost straight street

These wonky road markings in Pukekohe have locals raising their eyebrows.

New road markings on a Pukekohe road have raised eyebrows about why they are so... weird.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Instead of going straight up Belgium Rd, the lines take a jaunty angle.

The road runs next to a new development in the area.

Franklin Local Board member Andrew Kay said the wonky road markings were certainly an “eyebrow raiser”.

READ MORE:

* Residents call for action over dangerous crossroads in Papakura, Auckland

* Teen cyclist's death near notorious Auckland roundabout 'entirely preventable'

* Auckland Transport invents 'courtesy Hold Lines' at intersections, confusing drivers



“If you look at them, they’re not standard by any means,” he said.

David White stuff.co.nz Footpaths on Onewa Rd in Northcote, on Auckland's North Shore, are being widened to accomodate newly installed T3 lane cameras which obstruct the pavement.

“The point is, they don’t look right, and the community feedback was they didn’t fit what was normal.”

It’s not clear yet who exactly is responsible for these crooked yet parallel lines, and when or whether they might be repainted.

Auckland Transport (AT) has been approached for comment.

It’s not the first time Aucklanders have noticed strange choices on their roads and footpaths.

Last December, AT spent $2.6 million on cameras to monitor a transit lane in the North Shore but installed the cameras near the centre of the footpaths of Onewa Rd – much to the ire of residents.

Despite a 99% compliance rate in the T3 lane – an express lane for vehicles with three or more occupants during rush hour traffic – the cameras were installed earlier this year.

To solve the problem, AT opted to widen the footpaths around the poles to help people get around them.

An AT spokesperson defended the decision to put in cameras, saying it took nine officers to monitor each of Onewa Rd’s transit zones during peak times.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Onewa Rd footpaths being widened to accommodate T3 lane cameras.

While 99% compliance rate seemed impressive, there were still up to 5000 motorists wrongly using the transit lane each month, which “does slow the network a lot”, she said.

In March 2022, Auckland deputy mayor (then councillor) Desley Simpson spotted a wooden pole in the centre of a Mission Bay footpath.

“Some days I am simply lost for words,” she said on her Facebook page.

Meanwhile, further south, a street light was sealed into the middle of a brand-new road in the North Canterbury town of Pegasus, earlier in November.