Kia's updated Seltos landing early next year

Just released in Australia, (we have to wait until next year) the 2023 Seltos, Kia’s popular small SUV, has been ‘tweaked’ inside and out, been updated technically and given a new generation powertrain. Admittedly they’re not massive changes, but when you have something that works, you don’t want to change it too much.

“With its broad appeal to singles, couples and families, the Seltos has been winning small SUV car buyers over since it was first launched in 2019,” said Kia’s Chief Operating Officer, Damien Meredith.

“The new Kia Seltos combines an already solid offering with a new dynamic design and an impressive list of added features, ‘and we are confident its popularity will not only continue but grow’.

Supplied The refreshed Seltos is nearly here, bearing a new face.

The freshened Seltos is available in Australia in four trims (S, Sport, Sport+ and GT-Line) across two powertrains. The existing Atkinson cycle 2.0 MPI engine with the continuously variable transmission (CVT) stays and is available across all trims, however, there’s now an updated Smartstream 1.6 T-GDI engine available exclusively on Sport+ and GT-Line trims with AWD.

The 1.6-litre turbocharged engine provides an increase in power of over 12% to around 164kW, maintains the previous torque rating of 265Nm and improves fuel economy. A new camshaft and valve control system, and integrated thermal management contribute to incremental efficiency improvements.

Supplied The turbocharged 1.6-litre engine has been retuned for more power.

Additionally, the 7-speed DCT has been replaced by Kia’s 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission (8AT) for a more efficient drive.

Outside, the new Seltos has been given a new front bumper and prominent skid plate garnish. The newly designed signature lighting (GT-Line only) provides a refreshed look while its large grille design gives the added impression of width. The fog lights are positioned vertically (GT-line only) and the side mirror integrated turn signals are now standard across the range.

The entry S model now features a new 16-inch alloy wheel design (previously steel) with the rest of the range featuring newly designed machine finished alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the GT-Line can be instantly recognised by its satin silver window trim and C-Pillar garnish which visually separates the roof from the body of the vehicle.

Supplied Top-spec models get twin digital screens in the cabin.

The rear design has also been tweaked with the new tail lights that are now connected via reflector trim on S, Sport and Sport+ variants (full-width LEDs on GT-Line).

Interior technology has also been updated, with analogue gauges being replaced in favour of digital displays across the range. Seltos S features a compact digital driver display, while Sport, Sport+ and GT-Line trims gain a dual 10.25” display similar to the Sportage and EV6, along with a newly designed air-conditioning panel.

Standard safety features in the new Seltos includes front and rear parking sensors, intelligent speed limit assist (ISLA), lane following assist (LFA), rear-cross traffic collision avoidance assist (RCCA) and blind-spot collision-avoidance assist (BCA).

Supplied The new rear end is very smart, comprising a full-width LED light bar on GT-Line models.

Introduced as standard across the range are air vents in the rear and USB-C charging while the GT-Line trim features heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, tilt and sliding sunroof (not available with two-tone paint for some reason), wireless device charging, an eight-speaker Bose premium sound system, ambient lighting, and a head-up display.

New to GT-Line trim are a powered driver’s seat with memory, a powered tailgate and a D-shaped steering wheel.

It should be noted that these are Australian specifications. New Zealand specifications should be announced soon, as a Kia NZ spokesperson said: “Kia NZ is preparing to launch the MY23 Seltos early in the new year.”