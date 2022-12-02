Nismo to introduce first-ever standalone model

Nissan still hasn’t officially detailed the GT-R’s replacement but Nismo looks to be working on something in its place.

What Nissan plans to do next with the GT-R badge is one of the most asked questions of the past decade, at least within the automotive sphere. The current R35 generation of GT-R first launched way back in 2007, and rumours have been flying about the possible ‘R36’ version in the fourteen years (!) since.

Perhaps the most plausible was that Nissan wanted to electrify the GT-R but found itself running into problems with weight from the batteries and emissions problems with the current 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6.

There were also rumblings of the GT-R going fully electric, which isn’t entirely off the cards yet. Nissan’s chief operating officer, Ashwani Gupta, told Top Gear back in May that there will “definitely” be an electric GT-R at some point.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL Watch the GT-R Nismo and Darren Kelly's R35 drift machine do their thing at the Hampton Downs circuit.

But a new interview between Autocar UK and Nismo’s boss, Takao Katagiri, has revealed that Nismo, not Nissan, might take the helm on an upcoming sports car.

“[There] is a very, very important vision [in Europe] for Nissan. It’s around the heart of this [new car],” said Katagiri. “We are going to introduce a very exciting model to the UK market under the Nismo brand,” before hinting that it will emerge this decade.

Nissan/Stuff Nismo will reportedly release its first standalone model before the decade is out.

It might not be badged GT-R – in fact, it probably won’t be – but it will be a spiritual successor to the car. The GT-R is no longer on sale in many markets due to emissions, with 2022 representing the final year of sales in New Zealand.

Katagiri didn’t reveal much else, but it’s likely the car will be powered by a hybrid powertrain. Nissan has previously said it wants to wait for solid state batteries before committing to spicy electric sports cars, and those won’t be ready until around 2028.

Nissan believes the cost of solid-state batteries can be reduced to US$75 per kWh in 2028, and to US$65 per kWh after that, placing EVs at the same cost level as ICE-powered vehicles.

Supplied The 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 emits too much to remain on sale in many markets.

Solid-state batteries are expected to be a game-changing technology for accelerating the popularity of electric vehicles, coming with a ratio of 1:3 compared with today’s technology. That means you can either have a battery one-third the size of a current pack offering the same range, or the same size with three times the range.

In the meantime, Nissan is reportedly readying a final edition of the R35 GT-R, believed to arrive sometime next year with a swan-neck rear wing, as is the current vogue, and minor engine and chassis tweaks.

It’ll probably be a bit faster and get some special liveries for a well-earned retirement.