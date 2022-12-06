Sweeping speed reductions proposed for Carterton, South Wairarapa roads

Wairarapa councils have a vast network of roads to look after.

Local Wairarapa leaders are welcoming a review that could significantly reduce the region’s urban and rural speed limits.

That’s in contrast to widespread opposition to proposed safety changes to Wairarapa’s state highways.

Carterton District Council released a draft Tonkin and Taylor​ report ahead of its full council meeting this week outlining a speed limit review of all non-state highway roads in Carterton and South Wairarapa.

The report proposed reducing the speed on more winding rural roads from 100kph to 60kph, while the speed on straighter roads would come down to 80kph.

DAVID LINKLATER Driving to the conditions is about more than just obeying the speed limit, says Murph. (Video first published in May 2019)

In the area’s four main towns -- Carterton, Greytown, Martinborough and Featherston -- urban speed limits would drop from 50kph to 40kph, with some being lowered to 30kph.

Carterton mayor Ron Mark​, who was still angry about Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency proposals for changes to SH2, said in contrast, some residents had already asked for speed reductions on many urban and rural roads.

“Overwhelmingly, I’ve received more requests, as pertains to our roads, to slow traffic down. Whereas it’s quite the reverse on SH2 where Waka Kotahi has just gone mental, and they’re not listening.”

Ellie Franco/Stuff Carterton Mayor Ron Mark says some residents have already asked for speed reductions on urban and rural roads.

Mark said the draft report would go through a consultation process. “What this is about is us having ability to determine locally what we want and what we don’t want.”

He said speed limits should reflect the conditions. “Just because a gravel road is technically rated at 100kph, doesn’t mean to say that people drive at that speed.”

Mark also said lower speeds could reduce wear and tear, which would lower maintenance costs.

There have been six fatalities on Carterton’s local roads in the past 10 years.

South Wairarapa has had eight deaths on its roads over the same period.

South Wairarapa mayor Martin Connolly​ said they would not be making any decisions on local speed limits “until we feel everybody who wants to have a say, has had one”.

Waka Kotahi’s Speed Management Guide: Road to Zero Edition was published in July this year setting out its approach to speed management planning.

supplied Waka Kotahi One Network Framework safe speed limit ranges.

Its One Network Framework gave speed guidances for the roads managed by authorities such as Carterton and South Wairarapa.

The top four contributing factors to serious crashes in both districts were: alcohol, lost control, poor observation and inappropriate speed.

The report said the focus on speed was about reducing harm from crashes.

“Driving at speeds in excess of the posted speed limit is a widespread social problem, many roads cannot be driven safely even at the posted speed limits.

“Exceeding the speed limit contributes to about 60% of fatal crashes in New Zealand, while 71% of injury crashes occur at speeds higher than the safe and appropriate speed.”