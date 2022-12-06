Electric SUVs confirmed for police fleet

The New Zealand Police have added two fully electric vehicle models to its fleet, the Hyundai Kona Electric and Hyundai Ioniq 5, as part of a trial of EV technologies.

Hyundai’s local arm said that the police plan to build an “emissions-free vehicle fleet” within five years. This starts with the acquisition of 34 Konas and five Ioniq 5s.

The initial plug-in fleet will be utilised for non-operational work in 15 locations around New Zealand. The trial began in November, with the first batch of vehicles rolled out in Wellington.

This is Hyundai's newest all-electric SUV - the Ioniq 5.

There are no confirmed plans for the models to be adopted as ‘Prime 1’ patrol vehicles. In an online release, the police confirm that the plug-in fleet will not be seen “with red and blue flashing lights”.

READ MORE:

* Skoda's plug-in Superb approved for operational Police testing

* Police trial new plug-in hybrid patrol cars – much sooner than expected

* Hyundai upgrades the Ioniq 5, price remains the same

* Why do our police keep avoiding electric vehicles?



“The trial of the Hyundais will see GPS and usage data analysed over the next six months to determine the success of the project, along with focus group sessions with users to get first-hand feedback,” said the police.

Damien O'Carroll The Kona Electric has been a popular plug-in with fleets around the country.

The Kona Electric models being provided to the police come with Hyundai’s 64kWh battery, which the brand claims has a real-world driving range of 484km. The Ioniq 5s, meanwhile, come with a 72kWh battery, and are capable of up to 480km of range.

“The Kona Electric and Ioniq 5 are proven on local terrain and a popular choice with Kiwi drivers wanting to reduce their emissions,” said Hyundai New Zealand.

“Transport is one of the single biggest areas for organisations to reduce their impact on the environment. New Zealand’s vehicles account for 47 percent of our carbon dioxide emissions, and roughly a fifth of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Supplied/Newsroom A Skoda Superb iV plug-in hybrid is already being trialled by the police.

“Hyundai looks forward to continuing to work with New Zealand Police and other New Zealand organisations seeking to cut back emissions.”

Today’s announcement comes after it was confirmed in May that the government would be allocating $1.7 million to the police for the acquisition of an electric vehicle fleet as part of the State Sector Decarbonisation Fund.

The local police fleet, which includes cars, motorbikes, boats, and helicopters, accounts for approximately 51.4% of its carbon emissions.

Supplied Skoda currently holds the contract for ‘Prime 1’ vehicles, its fully electric Enyaq iV is yet to be launched in New Zealand.

The new Hyundai plug-ins will operate alongside the police’s existing fleet of Skoda and Holden vehicles.

Skoda New Zealand has confirmed that its fully electric Enyaq is destined for local showrooms. But the plug-in SUV’s local debut has been pushed back by the semiconductor shortage and subsequent supply shortages.

The police acknowledge that it currently has one Skoda Superb iV plug-in hybrid on its fleet, which it added to its frontline fleet earlier this year on a trial basis.