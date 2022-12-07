Audi prices and specifies Kiwi-bound Q4 e-tron SUV

Audi has expanded its electric range with a new SUV. Meet the Q4, coming in regular and Sportback body shapes.

Audi has confirmed pricing and specification levels for its upcoming Q4 e-tron SUV before its launch next year.

The Q4 e-tron slots in between the existing Q3 and Q5, and is powered exclusively by electricity. It will come to New Zealand in regular and Sportback body shapes, and 40 Advanced and 50 quattro S line trim levels. Audi NZ isn’t bothering with the 35 version overseas markets get.

Starting with the 40 Advanced twins, the traditional SUV shape will set you back $99,990 while the Sportback is slightly more expensive at $103,990. Both are powered by a single rear-mounted motor with 150kW/310Nm of output and a 77kWh battery pack with a WLTP-rated range of 528km for the SUV and 542km for the Sportback.

Supplied The Audi Q4 e-tron has been priced ahead of its Q2, 2023 launch.

The range-topper is the 50 quattro S-Line, priced from $126,990 for the SUV and $130,990 for the Sportback. These get the same 77kWh battery as the 40 but add another motor to the front axle. Power rises to 220kW while torque tops out at 460Nm, and range is rated at 511km for the SUV and 522km for the Sportback.

Standard wheel sizes are 19 inches for the 40 models and 20 inches for the 50s, while both can be upgraded to 21-inch Audi Sport wheels with the optional style pack.

Supplied The Q4 e-tron gets styling pulled from Audi’s other electric models.

Inside, S-Line models come standard with sports seats in black Nappa leather while Advanced cars get leather-leatherette upholstery. Matrix LED headlights are standard, as are LED taillights.

The steering wheel is new with “seamless touch surfaces”, which hopefully functions a bit better than Volkswagen’s to-be-repaced touch-based wheel, while all Q4s get Audi’s virtual cockpit. S-Line variants get an added augmented reality head-up display and an upgraded virtual cockpit.

“The Q4 e-tron was released as an all-new name plate in some markets overseas in April 2021. Since then, we have been working hard to secure the model for our market,” commented Dean Sheed, General Manager of Audi New Zealand.

Supplied Audi’s new touch-based steering wheel is in the Q4, along with physical air-con controls.

“We know this model has been highly anticipated, and we are really excited to welcome this compact fully electric SUV to market next year. Outside of Europe, UK, and USA we are only the fourth market to launch the Q4 e-tron globally.”

Online order books open for the Q4 e-tron from February 1st, 2023, while deliveries are expected to kick off from the second quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, Audi has confirmed it will bring in five new plug-in hybrids over the next year or so. They will be the A3 TFSI e, Q3 TFSI e, Q5 TFSI e, Q7 TFSI e and Q8 TSFI e.