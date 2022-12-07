Watch: Insane Subaru jumps helicopter, dances with monster trucks

The Christmas break may be just around the corner, but that hasn’t stopped stunt extraordinaire Travis Pastrana and the crew at Hoonigan from squeezing out another unhinged Gymkhana video before the year’s close.

For the uninitiated, Gymkhana has become something of an annual tradition for modified car culture group Hoonigan. In previous years, videos were fronted by Ken Block (and some form of incredibly modified blue-oval product), with the keys handed to Travis Pastrana in 2020.

For the second year running, Pastrana has wielded a Subaru. Specifically, the ‘Family Huckster’; a near unrecognisable classic Subaru GL coated with one of the most detailed aero packages ever attached to an automobile.

Supplied Don’t try this at home, or really anywhere.

Under the skin, the Huckster develops 642kW of power through a 2.3-litre turbocharged four, with this thrust naturally sent to all four wheels. The body is pure carbon fibre, comes with some crazed active aero, and sits atop a bespoke spaceframe platform.

It was one of the stars of the show at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, where its time up Lord March’s hill was quick enough to grant it a slot in the top 10 against some of the quickest competition cars on the planet.

Supplied This jump was taken on numerous times, with a bone-rattling ‘fail’ attempt shown in the video out-takes.

It’s said that the Huckster can hit speeds of up to 165mph (265kph), and Pastrana achieves this figure in the video - just as he hits an enormous ramp.

Yes, back to the video - Gymkhana 12. Pastrana and the GL manage to somehow raise the bar beyond the lofty heights of last year’s video.

Eye-popping stunts performed in this year’s clip include a leap over a helicopter, some rapid doughnuts around monster trucks, a Cleetus McFarland cameo, and some of the most jaw-dropping jumps seen this side of a Dukes of Hazzard episode.

In this case, moving images truly speak louder than words. Gymkhana 2022 is well worth a viewing, even for those who count themselves as cynics of the genre.