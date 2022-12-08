Car 101: What is and isn't covered with buying second-hand vehicles

Buying a second-hand car will almost always be cheaper, but it carries more risk.

To most of us, the purchase of a second-hand vehicle isn’t something that happens every day. Regardless of the make, model or year, they are usually a substantial budget outlay and, as many have found out, are not always as they appear. But is ‘as is, where is’ all she wrote when it comes to buying a pre-loved vehicle? Let’s find out.

Nowadays, most brand-new vehicles have a warranty cover that’s upwards of five years, but if your budget doesn’t stretch as far as brand-new, you do still have some recourse should your peach of a car turn out to be a lemon.

Firstly, it depends on where you bought the vehicle, as buying a used vehicle from a dealer, whether online, at a car yard or at an auction, does give you more consumer rights than if you buy a car privately.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff It doesn’t matter if you’re buying nearly-new, combustion or EV. Used cars should always be carefully checked.

According to New Zealand consumer protection laws, ALL car dealers must comply with the Consumer Guarantees Act (CGA) and must also comply with the Fair Trading Act (FTA). They cannot mislead you, and have to give you accurate information in the Consumer Information Notice (CIN) for each used vehicle - including the history of the vehicle, price, condition, odometer reading and any money owing.

What’s more, the CGA means the vehicle should be of acceptable quality (reasonable in look and finish, durable and safe, fit for purpose) either generally or to meet a specific purpose you told the dealer before you bought the vehicle, and it must also match the description in advertising or anything the dealer said at the time.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/IMAGES SUPPLIED These are the most expensive used cars sold at auction. They are very special used cars though...

If any of the above obligations are not met, you can seek a repair, replacement or refund, and if the dealer is a Motor Trade Association member, you can access the free mediation service if there’s a dispute.

As a bonus, when it comes to dealers, the phrase ‘as is, where is’ does not contract you out of the CGA, you’re still covered.

‘As is, where is’ means the seller will not confirm whether the car is in working condition or what hidden faults it might have, including if it has a current WoF. The buyer is therefore responsible for things like moving the car and confirming any problems with the seller. It’s more common to see the phrase when dealing with private sellers.

While this all sounds fine and dandy, buying from a dealer isn’t without its risks. While most car dealers have honest business practices, you should always do careful checks and be aware of potential problems before you buy.

A few helpful hints would be to know what you want and understand how much you want to spend before you go to the dealership. If need be, try to get pre-approval for a loan with the lowest interest rates beforehand. While there, read the CIN in the window of the car. Do basic checks and test drive the car and get the car inspected by an independent mechanic or a vehicle inspection service. And finally, save copies of your sales agreement, CIN, the original advert and any other documentation related to the sale.

Overall, dealerships are a great option, however, If you are looking for a cheap car, you may have more options if you buy privately.

If you’re a little more mechanically savvy and are prepared to shop around, you can get a better bargain when you buy privately. But with bigger ‘rewards’ often come bigger risks.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff There are risks even from reputable auction houses.

Private sellers don’t have to jump over many of the hurdles that a dealer must, and therefore buyers have less legal protection. However, if you do buy a car privately and have problems, you may have some rights after purchase if you were persuaded to buy the car based on false information the seller gave you, if money is owed on the vehicle and it is repossessed by a finance company, if the seller didn’t have the right to sell the car or if you discover that the seller should actually be a registered motor vehicle trader - so plenty of ifs.

It is recommended that you view any vehicle in person. Go prepared to ask the seller questions, if the vehicle is being sold ‘as is, where is’, ask for details of known issues - and document the answers.

Do basic checks and test drive the car, but more importantly, help protect yourself from buying a lemon with additional checks and inspections by a mechanic or vehicle inspection service. You could even consider creating your own sales agreement or contract with the seller, and as with a dealer, save the original advert and any other documentation related to the sale - you will then have proof if it turns out the seller was dishonest with you.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Places like VTNZ can do pre-purchase inspections for you.

Use the Personal Property Security Register’s TXTB4UBUY service to make sure there’s no money owing on the car and use the car’s registration number or vehicle identification number (VIN), to check if the vehicle is listed as stolen. A vehicle history report will show any inconsistent odometer readings. ‘Clocking’, or odometer tampering, is illegal and therefore offers legitimate recourse if discovered.

Should you buy a car from a private seller through an online sales site like Trade Me, complete the sale through them rather than independently, if you can. This allows you to leave reviews or report the seller if they haven’t been honest about the state of the car.

But above all, trust your instinct - If anything feels dodgy, walk away.