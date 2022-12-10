First New Zealand drive: Range Rover Sport

RANGE ROVER SPORT

Price range: $179,900 - $259,900 (Plus Clean Car fees, TBC)

$179,900 - $259,900 (Plus Clean Car fees, TBC) Powertrains: 4.4-litre petrol twin-turbo V8 with 390kW/750Nm, eight-speed automatic, 4WD, 11.8L/100km; 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel straight six with 221kW/650Nm or 257kW/700Nm, eight-speed automatic, 4WD, 7.4L/100km; 3.0-litre twincharged petrol plug-in hybrid straight six with 324kW/620Nm or 375kW/700Nm, eight-speed automatic, 4WD, 1.7L/100km

Body style: SUV

SUV On sale: Now

As far as the Range Rover Sport goes, this isn’t our first rodeo. Regular readers will recall us having sampled the sportiest Range Rover nameplate in Spain some months back. Well, earlier this month we trekked to Queenstown for a second taste on some of the greatest roads in New Zealand.

Make me an instant expert: what do I need to know?

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Land Rover is determined to show that the Sport is just as much an off-road performer as it is an urban hero.

The story of the new Rangie is fairly familiar by now. Bringing slightly smaller dimensions and a more athletic demeanour to the table, it’s designed to appeal to a broader audience than the self-titled luxo-halo Range Rover.

Land Rover’s product and marketing boffins have a selection of favoured phrases that they use as core descriptors for the Sport; ‘modernist’ and ‘reductive’ being two of the most prolific. But I can see what they mean.

SUPPLIED Watch Jessica Hawkins launch the new Range Rover Sport into its most demanding challenge yet - the 17 kilometre spillway at Iceland's Karahnjukar dam.

It may look a lot like the outgoing model, but laying eyes on it in the flesh for the first time, the cleaner lines and contours add up to a surprising amount of difference.

The core focus of chief scribbler Gerry McGovern and his team was to rid the Sport of any superfluous visual elements. The result is an SUV with superb surfacing, creating clean uninterrupted reflections in the bodywork. The headlights are the smallest fitted to any Land Rover product, framing a sleek and handsome face. Flush door handles create less unnecessary visual interruption while also reducing drag.

The Sport takes the lessons from its similarly updated Range Rover flagship cousin and applies them in a more … err … sporting fashion. For reference, it’s 173mm shorter than its full milk Range Rover namesake in its regular form, with 74mm the difference when it comes to wheelbase.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Sport features a more athletic stance than its flagship cousin.

Under the neato skin sits JLR’s latest MLA Flex architecture; named as such due to its modular design and its ability to house all manner of powertrains, including full electric. Although that’s not scheduled to show up until 2024. Those wanting something a little more audible will be waiting for the inevitable SVR version, although it’s unclear exactly what will sit under its bonnet.

What has shown up is a 390kW 4.4-litre V8, a 221kW 3.0-litre turbo six diesel, and a 257kW 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight six plug-in hybrid. These are the engine options available from launch in New Zealand, with the V8 initially only on offer in First Edition models before a wider release is triggered next year. Pricing begins at $179,990 for the D300 SE, ramping up to $259,900 for the P530 First Edition.

Where we split off a little from our previous launch test of the Sport is in engines. In Spain we sampled the V8 and straight six engines, whereas the cars pictured here are all $199,900 D350 diesels – a powertrain that remains very popular in New Zealand. It’s expected that a third of all local sales will be diesels.

Where did you drive it?

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Queenstown’s gravel trails are home to some of the prettiest vistas in country.

You would be hard pressed to find a road in Queenstown that didn’t come equipped with some kind of staggering view. Even the most mundane of lanes will have its vista framed with mountain range or a view of the water.

It’s with this in mind that I say that our drive route was one of the most picturesque I’ve ever been lucky enough to enjoy. A large portion of the drive centred around off-road tracks in the Carrick Range and Nevis Valley.

The bulk of these trails were fairly mild gravel fare, although they did become more challenging as we got to the summit. Your quintessential Corolla or Swift rental would have a tough old time up here. The Rangie? Not so much.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Sport’s cabin adopts the same minimalist design philosophy as the exterior.

The nature of the trail meant that we never strayed beyond four high. We did make use of the Range Rover’s clever dynamic air suspension, which features switchable volume air springs, twin active dampers, and can lift to full extension in just a few seconds at the touch of a button. All of this being accessible through the Sport’s curved 13.1-inch touchscreen.

While the trail didn’t exactly stress the Sport’s articulation and approach/departure abilities, it did give us an opportunity to make use of the camera systems designed to be used while off-roading to avoid unseen dangers.

It also emphasised the model’s remarkable suspension and refinement (Queenstown pun fully intended). I’ve driven plenty of cars that produce more road noise for occupants while driving on tarmac than the Sport does while riding on gravel.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Don’t let the big shoes fool you, the Sport is exceptionally capable on dirt.

A big part of the model’s silence stems from its use of double-glazed glass and active noise cancellation. External microphones pick up road noise frequencies and work out an inverted sound profile to play inside, in essence muting coarse clattering or engine rattling for occupants with clever sound science.

Land Rover is extremely keen to underline just how capable the Sport is when thrown at the rough stuff. Jaguar Land Rover marketing manager Luke Meurant noted that the brand is somewhat at peace with the whole ‘Remuera Tractor’ nickname, but mostly on the proviso that the populous knows that these cars can still do all “the cool shit”.

What’s the pick of the range?

Matthew Hansen/Stuff It wears the dusty look rather well ...

The V8 may be the more emotive option, but it’s very tough to knock the D350’s 3.0-litre diesel. Environmentally unfashionable they may be, diesels remain popular here – particularly among those with a boat or horse float that they want to lug around (this can haul up to 3500kg braked). And this is one of the most quiet and silky smooth on the market.

This won’t be a surprise to Land Rover anoraks of course, as this engine is a fairly familiar one. It can be found in both the Range Rover flagship and in the outgoing Sport – its 257kW and 700Nm untouched between generations.

Even when you shelve all the acoustic wizardry and crank open the windows, the diesel operates in a surprisingly muted fashion, to the point that the uninitiated could easily mistake it for some kind of petrol. It packs more than enough poke, too, taking as little as 5.6 seconds to hit 100kph.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff ... although its minimalist design arguably looks more impactful when the sheetmetal is clean.

Why would I buy it?

Range Rover luxury chops in a more accessible package, with true Jack-of-all-trades appeal. No real weak players in the line-up, and few of its premium peers offer the same level of off-road capability.

Why wouldn’t I buy it?

There are some fairly tantalising powertain options still to come down the pipe, including a wider release for the BMW-sourced V8, mild-hybrid diesels, an EV, and some kind of fire-breathing SVR.