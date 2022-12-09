Toyota confirms development of hydrogen ute, crossover

Toyota’s hydrogen fuel-cell Hilux will be the nameplate’s first electrified variant.

Toyota has reiterated that it is committed to developing hydrogen technology following two new vehicle announcements this week.

The company has announced plans to develop a hydrogen Hilux pick-up, while also revealing a hydrogen-powered Corolla Cross.

Unveiled yesterday, the Corolla Cross H2 Concept makes use of a hydrogen-adapted version of the brand’s turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine from the GR Yaris hot hatch.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/FOOTAGE SUPPLIED Toyota's newest compact SUV/Crossover - the Corolla Cross - has arrived in New Zealand.

Toyota has been working on the power plant for several years, with hands-on testing including entering a Corolla fitted with the same engine in several Japanese motorsport events.

READ MORE:

* Honda thinks hydrogen combustion is unfeasible

* Toyota has converted a GR Yaris to run on hydrogen

* The latest Range Rover could get a hydrogen-powered option

* Why we could soon see quiet, zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell trucks on our roads



The powertrain pairs the three-popper with the hydrogen tank from a Mirai, with the crossover using the hydrogen as a surrogate for petrol. Toyota claims that the engine makes the same power as its petrol-fuelled counterpart.

Supplied The Corolla Cross recently landed in New Zealand in hybrid form.

The advantage of using hydrogen fuel instead of petrol is the elimination of tailpipe emissions, with water being hydrogen’s only exhaust byproduct.

Earlier in the week, Toyota Motor Europe announced its plans to develop hydrogen fuel-cell Hilux – making this the first electrified Hilux confirmed for development. The project is earmarked for “small series production” should its early testing prove successful.

The news was made possible with funding from the UK Government through the Advanced Propulsion Centre, and a consortium of businesses that includes Ricardo, ETL, D2H, and Thatcham Research.

Supplied Toyota’s cutaway shows how the brand plans to fit the Mirai’s hardware into the Hilux platform.

The Hilux will utilise the Mirai’s powertrain, which includes three tanks capable of holding 141 litres of hydrogen, a 330-cell solid polymer electrolyte fuel-cell stack, a 1.2kW battery, and a rear-mounted 134kW/300Nm electric motor.

“The UK is one of the key markets for pick-up trucks and is an important market for Toyota. This funding represents a tremendous opportunity to develop a zero emission solution in a critical market segment,” said Toyota Motor Europe president and CEO Matt Harrison.

“We would like to thank the UK Government for the funding that will enable the consortium to investigate the development of a fuel cell powered powertrain for the Toyota Hilux, supporting our carbon neutrality ambition.”

Supplied Under the Corolla Cross H2 Concept’s bonnet.

Toyota has stated that a successful hydrogen transport sector “is an essential building block” towards achieving ‘net zero’ targets. Quizzed about the hydrogen Hilux, a Toyota New Zealand spokesperson said that the company is not yet in a position to comment on the project.

While hydrogen is touted as a clean-burning fuel and it continues to build momentum in the heavy transport sector, most of it is not produced using renewable resources and is known to be difficult to handle and transport.

Although there is a large amount of industry discussion around the production of ‘green hydrogen’, 96% of the world’s hydrogen usage is classified as ‘grey hydrogen’. It’s estimated that for each kilogram of grey hydrogen obtained, 10kg of carbon dioxide is produced.