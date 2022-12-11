New quirky electric car competitor lands in NZ

The all-electric New 500 is actually a totally different car to the ICE version. And it is coming here too.

Another new electric vehicle has landed in New Zealand, ready to enter the increasingly competitive plug-in hatchback space.

The first fully electric Fiat 500 has been spotted on local soil for the first time, parked at Ateco’s South Auckland headquarters.

The 500 plug-in is Fiat’s first dedicated EV sold in New Zealand. Although its friendly face and diminutive proportions may appear familiar, it comes on a new and slightly larger EV-focused platform.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The first of Fiat’s fully electric 500s has landed in New Zealand.

Propulsion comes via a 42kWh battery paired to an 86kW electric motor. The small hatch boasts a WLTP-rated range of 321km per charge.

READ MORE:

* Road test review: Fiat 500 Dolcevita

* Stellantis is working on roads that charge your car

* Alfa Romeo reveals its first-ever plug-in

* Fiat reveals electric 500 hatch



Overseas, the electric 500 is offered as either a two-door hardtop, a cabrio, or a unique 3+1 bodystyle with a small added rear-hinged back door on the driver’s side.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The 500 can travel up to 321km per charge on the WLTP cycle.

Pricing, specifications and release times for locally offered models are yet to be confirmed, with a spokesperson for Ateco telling Stuff that “details will be confirmed shortly”.

The new 500 is set to be priced well under the government’s $80,000 Clean Car Discount cap. We expect it to be priced similarly to the $64,990 Peugeot e208 and $61,340 Mini Cooper SE.

The 500 is also set to compete against the similarly adorable Ora Good Cat. Its pricing is also yet to be confirmed, although it’s understood that parent firm Great Wall Motors is targeting a sub-$50k starting price.

Supplied The Fiat 500e Abarth is a fully electric flagship that continues Fiat's hot hatch lineage.

It is unclear whether New Zealand will be getting the recently unveiled Fiat 500e Abarth – the pint-sized EV’s hot hatch flagship (pictured above).

It makes use of the same 42kWh battery, but adds a more powerful 113kW/225Nm electric motor capable of eclipsing 100km/h in approximately seven seconds. It also gains a more aggressive aero package, larger wheels, bucket seats, and other performance touches.

Fiat says the electric Abarth is over a second quicker than the petrol-fuelled Abarth 695 around its Misto Alfa test track in Balocco.