Watch: EV hatchback and people mover score top crash ratings

The New Zealand-bound fully electric MG 4 hatchback and LDV Mifa 9 people mover have both been awarded five-star Euro NCAP crash test ratings, following a successful round of testing.

All up, the MG 4 scored an 83 for Adult Occupant Protection, 80 for Child Occupant Protection, 75 for Vulnerable Road User Protection, and 78 for Safety Assist.

The Mifa 9, meanwhile, earned a 93 for Adult Occupant Protection, 89 for Child Occupant Protection, 73 for Vulnerable Road User Protection, and 83 for Safety Assist.

Supplied The all-new MG 4 is set to arrive in the second half of 2023.

In a statement, MG noted that the rating applies to all trim-levels of the 4, crediting the rating to its new modular scalable platform and its MG Pilot suite of active and passive safety tech (standard on all models).

MG Pilot includes active emergency braking, radar cruise control, lane keep assist, driver attention alert, intelligent high beam assist, and speed limit assist, among other features.

The MG 4 is set to arrive in New Zealand in the second half of 2023. The LDV Mifa 9, meanwhile, had its local launch late last month.

The MG 4 and Mifa 9 were part of a group of cars to be given a rating by Euro NCAP this week as part of the group’s final round of ratings before the end of the year. Some of these ratings carry over to the body’s Australian arm, ANCAP.

Notable models to also earn a five-star nod include the Lucid Air, Lexus RX, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Dave McLeod/Stuff The LDV Mifa 9 is one of the first locally available EVs to come with three rows of seats.

One car that was less lucky was the electric Fiat 500. The retro-styled Italian hatchback was given a four-star ANCAP rating this week. The rating specifically applies to the New Zealand market, with the 500 not destined for Australian showrooms.

Accord Adult Occupant Protection, Child Occupant Protection, and Safety Assist it scored a 78, 79, and 67 respectively. These figures fell short of the 80, 80, and 70 required to achieve a five-star rating.

ANCAP noted that the 500’s testing showed marginal performance for driver chest protection during frontal offset crashes, with rear passenger chest protection being marginal in the full-width frontal test.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The electric Fiat 500, recently spotted in Auckland ahead of its market debut.

“2022 has been one of Euro NCAP’s busiest-ever years and we have seen a lot of new car makers and new technologies,” said Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP’s Secretary General.

“It’s clear that European consumers still demand the highest levels of safety and that a good Euro NCAP rating is seen by car manufacturers as critical to success here.

“Twenty-five years since it first started, Euro NCAP is still driving ever-higher levels of safety and our protocols for 2023 will bring exciting, tough new challenges to the car industry.”

“As we near the end of the year and our current protocol period, we’re seeing an interesting mix of models, powertrains and performance,” added ANCAP Chief Executive Officer, Carla Hoorweg.

“This is a reminder to consumers to examine the safety credentials of the car you’re looking to buy, to ensure it offers the highest level of safety.

“The ANCAP website provides all of this information and more, including the ability to search and filter results based on powertrain – for those who’re seeking a safe and green choice.”