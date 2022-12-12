Who will be Shane van Gisbergen's new Bathurst co-driver?

Shane van Gisbergen’s Bathurst 1000 co-driver Garth Tander is on the move. So, who will replace him?

Late last week it was confirmed that Shane van Gisbergen’s Repco Bathurst 1000 co-driver, Garth Tander, is set to defect to Grove Racing for 2023 – leaving the New Zealander without a dance partner ahead of next year’s Supercars endurance campaign.

Together, van Gisbergen and Tander won the ‘Great Race’ twice in 2020 and 2022, making Tander a five-time 1000 winner and arguably making the Red Bull No. 97 entry the most prestigious on the grid come endurance season.

In the wake of the announcement, Red Bull has already confirmed that a search for a replacement is under way. But, who are the contenders?

Jamie Whincup / Craig Lowndes

Supplied Few drivers have the longevity of Craig Lowndes, and even less are as quick at Mount Panorama.

READ MORE:

* 'Absolute beasts': Supercars champ and sprintcar fan Shane van Gisbergen fizzing for Baypark challenge

* Shane Van Gisbergen taking wait-and-see approach regarding his Supercars future

* Chaz Mostert wins at Adelaide 500 as Holden goes 1-2 in Supercars farewell

* New Zealand omitted from 2023 Supercars calendar



Picking Tander’s replacement isn’t the only decision Triple Eight has on its plate with regards to the endurance season. The juggernaut squad also has to consider whether it will continue fielding a ‘wildcard’ entry.

Should it decide to pull the plug on the idea amidst the rush to build new Gen 3 cars for the upcoming season, it could trigger a big reshuffle, with veterans Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes both on the table.

Both drivers bring enormous mountain experience and race-winning pedigree. And both are more than quick enough to buddy up with van Gisbergen for a victory assault based on how they performed at this year’s event.

Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen will contest the North Island Sprintcar Championships at Baypark Speedway on Saturday night.

Declan Fraser

Of course, Lowndes didn’t pilot Triple Eight’s wildcard entry alone. He was joined by Bathurst 1000 rookie and newly crowned Dunlop Super 2 champion Declan Fraser.

Fraser put in a sublime drive to finish eighth; he and Lowndes crossing the finish line within 20 seconds of the winners. Despite winning the Super 2 title earlier this month, the 22-year-old isn’t graduating to a full-time ride (it’s understood a seat at Premier Racing had been on the table).

A promotion up the Triple Eight food chain is deserved, although in such a case it’s more likely Fraser would appear alongside Broc Feeney in the team’s second entry.

Richie Stanaway

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images After a brief motorsport hiatus, Richie Stanaway was one of the stars of the 2022 Bathurst 1000.

If there’s a driver in the mix for the seat that has the fans on their side, it’s Richie Stanaway. The former Formula 2 racer’s return to the series at this year’s Great Race was fairytale stuff, underlined by a stunning appearance in the Top 10 Shootout and an 11th-place finish.

On talent and form alone Stanaway would be a ripping choice. Where things might get complicated is the Kiwi’s tie-up with Boost Mobile CEO Peter Adderton. Adderton helped broker Stanaway’s return to the series, and has spent the second half of the year emphatically pushing for Supercars to allow him to create a new single-car team for him to build around Stanaway.

It appears those plans have gone to ground for now, with another wildcard entry seemingly on the cards instead. Could Stanaway be lured away from an Adderton deal if a plum drive with Red Bull is offered?

Nick Cassidy

Hector Vivas/Getty Images Nick Cassidy second season of Formula E kicks off next month in Mexico.

One of the shock names to be linked to the seat early is Nick Cassidy. His appearance in an article published by Supercars themselves might surprise, but the more you ponder it the more it makes sense. The Red Bull-backed driver also attended the recent Valo Adelaide 500, adding further fuel to the rumour fire.

Cassidy’s extensive experience in GT racing, whether it’s competing in the GT3-based DTM series or winning Japan’s prestigious Super GT championship, makes him one of the most exciting tin-top prospects on the planet. And, his ABB Formula E commitments next year do not clash with the Bathurst 1000.

Just as valuable as his GT achievements, though, is Cassidy’s proven versatility behind the wheel. He’s tested a Supercar, won in New Zealand’s short-lived V8 SuperTourers series, and will be quick out of the box if given the opportunity.

Liam Lawson

Mark Thompson/Getty Images Liam Lawson’s big switch from Formula 2 to Super Formula in Japan frees up a large chunk of his 2023 calendar.

In theory, most of the comments that apply to Cassidy also apply to Liam Lawson. The Pukekohe kid is also backed by Red Bull, is also known to be a versatile steerer, and has also proven himself in tin-tops via an incredible rookie DTM campaign with Scuderia Ferrari in 2021.

Following another ‘what if’ season in Formula 2, Lawson is set to make the switch to Japan’s competitive Super Formula series. While this will no doubt be a challenge, the change also comes with a much more condensed calendar – a calendar that doesn’t clash with either the Sandown 500 or the Bathurst 1000.

Lawson continues to be determined to carve a future for himself in open-wheelers, meaning a Bathurst 1000 berth is probably unlikely. Still, it would be fascinating to see how the 20-year-old would go.

Mattias Ekstrom

Matthew Hansen/Stuff DTM legend Mattias Ekstrom is one of several Europe-based drivers to get a Bathurst 1000 start with Triple Eight.

Next year marks the 10-year anniversary of arguably the most memorable wildcard performance in Bathurst 1000 history; Triple Eight’s Xbox entry driven by Mattias Ekstrom and Andy Priaulx.

The Swede and Brit ended up a disappointing 18th, but spent most of the race battling in the top 10 – even leading the race at one point. Ekstrom in particular was incredibly quick. It seems the DTM legend must’ve enjoyed himself, having responded to Shane van Gisbergen’s social media post asking for drivers to send him their CVs by saying he would “love to have a go”.

Admittedly, he is a little out of practice when it comes to top-flight touring cars, having not competed in DTM since 2018. These days he’s better known for his exploits on gravel in rallycross and Dakar competition.

Triple Eight haven’t been shy to hire help from Europe in the past, and they have already mentioned that they are considering doing the same again. Cassidy, Lawson, Ekstrom, and the likes of Earl Bamber are all potentially somewhere on the radar.

Scott McLaughlin

Marc Shannon/photosport Former arch rivals on the track, mates off the track – could Supercar champions van Gisbergen and McLaughlin pair up for next year’s Great Race?

Ekstrom wasn’t the only driver to reply to van Gisbergen’s cheeky call to action on social media. His mate and former rival Scott McLaughlin also responded, with a simple ‘copy that’.

McLaughlin was previously slated to return to Bathurst with Shell V-Power Racing before Covid-19 regulations got in the way. He, too, attended the Adelaide 500 earlier this month as part of the broadcasting crew. In a casual interview with van Gisbergen the pair joked about driving together. Were they joking?

Passionate McLaughlin fans tend to see van Gisbergen as a bit of an enemy, and the same can be said in the reverse. The reality is that both drivers are close friends, with careers that have long been intrinsically linked ever since van Gisbergen helped McLaughlin score a test with Stone Brothers Racing many moons ago. Pairing them together would be as poetic as it would be devastating, for both their rivals and the bookies.