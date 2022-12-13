Electrified Chevrolet Corvette leaks online, NZ start likely

The first unmasked images of Chevrolet’s much anticipated 2024 Corvette E-Ray Hybrid have appeared online.

The early images stem from an early Chevrolet Corvette online configurator, spotted online by avid Corvette fans before it was taken down by General Motors.

Based on the images, the E-Ray appears to borrow the Z06’s widened track and wheel arches, although it misses out on the hotted-up variant’s front and rear spoilers.

Other visual differences include the use of body-coloured accenting instead of the Z06’s more aggressive black highlights, and badging that’s unique to the model.

Supplied It has been widely speculated that a right-hand drive version of the E-Ray is on the cards.

Said badging comes in the form of blue E-Ray badges on the side vents and on the flat-bottomed steering wheel.

The current pure petrol Corvette C8 represented the first mid-engined entrant in the nameplate’s lineage. The E-Ray is set to add two more firsts, in becoming the first Corvette to be all-wheel drive and the first to feature electrification.

It’s tipped that the model will use an electric motor to power its front wheels and a combustion engine to power its rears. Said combustion engine is set to be the familiar 6.2-litre LT2 V8 from the standard Corvette.

Supplied The E-Ray gets blue badging inside and out, in true hybrid fashion.

While the E-Ray has yet to be confirmed for Australia and New Zealand, it is expected that the Corvette hybrid will be a starter for our market following speculation that a right-hand drive variant is in development.

Specialist news outlet GM Authority reports that the E-Ray will be produced in both left- and right-hand drive. General Motors has yet to confirm whether this is the case.

The Corvette has been a rapid seller on both sides of the Tasman, with both Australia and New Zealand’s first allocation of models selling out many months before their arrival.