Electric trucks are coming: Fonterra and Volvo debut new EV

The topic of low-emission transport solutions extends far beyond your cousin’s new Tesla or the neighbour’s old Leaf. Heavy vehicle fleets and their transition to either battery EV or hydrogen are also set to play an enormous role in the chase for emissions reduction.

One company that’s already pledged to transition is Fonterra. Earlier this year it confirmed plans to replace its light-vehicle fleet with EVs, with the aim of drafting some 300 plug-ins into service by the end of next year.

In July Fonterra added its first fully electric milk tanker to its ranks, and this week it went ahead and added another plug-in truck – a Volvo FL Electric. The medium duty 16-ton FL is one of two electrified Volvo Truck models offered in New Zealand, with the brand expecting to expand to include the larger FM, FMX, and FH next year.

The FL plug-in can travel approximately 200km per charge.

The FL been subject to extensive local testing over several months, ensuring that it’s fit for purpose on local roads and in the hands of local companies. Fonterra, one of New Zealand’s largest companies, is also the first to get their hands on one as part of a six-month trial.

Volvo’s position on low-emission vehicles, at least in regards to its trucking division, is a bit like Toyota’s.

Volvo has revealed the EX90, a luxury 'computer on wheels' seven-seater SUV.

Speaking at the FL’s unveiling this week, Volvo Group Australia vice president of emerging technology business development Paul Illmer acknowledged that EV trucks aren’t going to suit all customers – underlining that hydrogen fuel cell and internal combustion trucks are still a necessity for achieving net zero targets.

Volvo is also among the brands studying biofuels and use of hydrogen as a petrol replacement in internal combustion engines. And yes, it also plans to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles. Its car arm is set to accomplish this by 2030, with its truck arm to follow suit by 2040.

This positions Volvo Trucks as one of the most advanced heavy vehicle brands on the market when it comes to EVs. In Illmer’s eyes, these plug-ins aren’t “niche products” anymore – they’re conventional. The companies most commonly putting their hands up to buy them aren’t necessarily just metropolitan ones. Rather, they’re companies that have made environmental pledges and want to motivate real change; like Fonterra and Team Global Express in Australia. The latter just announced plans to purchase 36 of these things.

Volvo's software allows for companies to track journeys and optimise the way their drivers perform.

Dealers have plenty of tools at their disposal that are designed to educate cynical and curious customers. These include an in-house range simulator. Those unsure if an electric truck fits their needs can key in the exact route that they expect to travel on a daily basis, and the simulator will say whether an EV is fit for purpose for the journey – going as far as factoring in any elevation along the route.

The FL is powered by either a single 135kW/425Nm electric motor paired to a 600V system comprising four 66kWh batteries. It boasts a range of roughly 200km per charge, making it a “metropolitan” solution that you’re unlikely to spot traversing our big arterial motorways. Longer range models are coming, though; the Volvo Trucks HD gets a 300km range thanks to two extra batteries.

Volvo states that said batteries lose roughly 2.5% of their capacity each calendar year and should last around 18 years a piece. The brand is currently working on developing a circular economy for its batteries, with hopes that batteries at the end of their lives could be adapted to use as on-site power sources in industrial spaces.

The FL uses four 66kWh batteries, each bigger than the largest battery available in the new BYD Atto 3.

The Volvo Trucks FL launch event included a brief ride along around the industrial area surrounding Fonterra’s distribution centre in Māngere, known as The Shed. These kinds of areas are the bread and butter for trucks like the FL (for this particular truck, The Shed will be its home base).

Those familiar with what it’s like transitioning from a petrol car to an electric one will know all the adaptation talking points. The FL glides along almost silently, its somewhat underwhelming 135kW coming on strong with that signature EV instant delivery. It isn’t quite silent; those outside get to hear a coarse hum (with two years of R&D behind it) that’s designed to keep pedestrians alert, and those inside have to deal with the slightly unceremonious hum of the air conditioning system … ordinarily drowned out by the diesel engine.

Beyond the more refined ride and reduced emissions, there are other benefits too. Volvo proudly touts that its electric range comes with a variety of route planning and tracking systems, allowing employers to track driving routes and driving habits in real time.

Those on the fence can make use of Volvo's range simulator tools, which can calculate whether an EV would suit the needs of a particular route.

The brand’s software can highlight where a particular driver can improve their efficiency. Good news for bosses, and perhaps not so good news for employees trying to distance themselves from ‘Big Brother’ surveillance.

There’s also the very real possibility of companies buddying up their electric fleets with solar power. Volvo says it’s aware of brands who have done this already, effectively creating proper green energy for their plug-in fleets.

Drawbacks? Well, apart from range anxiety, BEV Volvos tend to offer reduced payload relative to their diesel cousins (each battery weighs approximately 500kg). The other one is price, with the FL set to cost much more than its traditionally powered counterparts. The flipside of this, according to Volvo, is that within “four or five years” the switch has paid for itself, thanks to the cheaper running costs.

Volvo has previously pledged to phase out internal combustion cars by 2030.

Unsurprisingly, all of this is being taken quite seriously by Volvo. It’s already well into training its workforce, including sending some local technicians to Sweden for detailed inductions.

Illmer believes New Zealand is a perfect testbed for this technology, being “well ahead” of Australia thanks to “world leading” EV regulations, its national freight route layout, and geographic location.

Illmer adds that one of the emerging problems businesses are having is that drivers who hop into electric trucks generally don’t want to swap back into diesels. With the rate of change and progress at the moment, that might not be an issue for long.